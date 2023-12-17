Discover 'The Lost City'! The 2022 film now available on Netflix has been attracting thousands of viewers in recent days. Announced as a project in 2020, this film was one of the first confirmed and featured Sandra Bullock as actress and producer. Filming took place in the Dominican Republic starting in 2021, culminating in its premiere in the United States in March 2022.

It has attracted the attention of many for the luxury cast it presents: the 2009 Oscar winner, Sandra Bullock (Miss Sympathy 1 and 2, 'Gravity', 'Ocean's 8', 'Bird Box' and 'Bullet Train'), He stars alongside Channing Tatum ('CSI:Miami', 'Kingsman' and 'Foxcatcher'), as well as Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) and two-time Oscar winner Brad Pitt. But what is the movie 'The Lost City' about? In this note we tell you.

What is 'The Lost City', with Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, about?

The plot follows Loretta Sage (Bullock), an introverted and talented writer of romance and action novels set in exotic settings. She, along with Alan (Tatum), the model who stars on the covers of her books, are immersed in promoting her new work.

Everything takes a turn when Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire, Abigail Fairfax (Radcliffe), obsessed with her latest novel. This man demands his company on a journey to the lost city, where a valuable treasure is hidden. At that moment, Alan, convinced that he possesses the same gifts as the character he represents, decides to join in the search for the writer. To do this, he will have the help of Jack Trainer (Pitt), a CIA agent.

When Loretta is finally rescued, she and Alan find themselves in the middle of an epic jungle adventure. The strange couple will be forced to put aside their differences and learn to collaborate to survive.

The film The Lost City was released in theaters in 2022, but it has just entered Netflix.

