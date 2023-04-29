On Reddit, the online platform, there is a “porn” community that is about as distant as you can imagine from something lewd: “Calligraphy Porn”.

There, users share examples of beautiful calligraphy. Additional communities on Reddit offer a safe place for users to upload their indecipherable scribbles for strangers to decipher.

Emily Smith, 19, found a Post-it she had written at least a year ago and struggled to decipher it. She posted a photo on Reddit.

“The only comment about it is: ‘Hey, do you speak other languages? Is it possible this isn’t English?’” she said.

Smith, who works at a bookstore in Nashville, Tennessee, said two things had contributed to his curvy handwriting: typing fast and receiving his first tablet when he was about 10 years old.

“Bad handwriting specifically comes from thinking faster than my hand,” he said. “I feel like being able to type as fast as I think has the big advantage that I don’t have to worry about readability.”

In 2010, cursive was removed from the US educational standards for kindergarten through high school. The change was controversial, and since then many lawmakers have fought for its revival in schools.

Anne Trubek, author of “The History and Uncertain Future of Cursive,” said that when she began researching the history of writing technologies more than a decade ago, people believed that not teaching children cursive was going to against traditional American values. They feared that children would lose their connection to history if they couldn’t read historical documents like the Declaration of Independence. Those anxieties turned into the belief that children would not be as smart if they were not taught to write cursive.

Technology has only made the ability to write and communicate through writing more efficient and stronger, Trubek said.

There are two metrics by which to measure the beauty of handwriting, said Lindsey Bugbee, creator of The Postman’s Knock, a calligraphy and cursive writing business and blog. The first is readability and the second is balance, she said. But beauty is relative.

“You might have memories of your grandmother’s handwriting being really beautiful, and then you see handwriting like that and that’s ingrained,” said Bugbee, 34.

Mellissa Prunty, Senior Lecturer in Occupational Therapy at Brunel University London, was part of a team that developed a way to measure and quantify the legibility of cursive handwriting.

The Cursive Handwriting Legibility Scale uses five factors, such as legibility and letter formation, to rate children’s handwriting and determine if they need occupational therapy. For young children who are still developing motor skills and dexterity, learning to write well in cursive is an important skill to have before moving to more hybrid models of writing or typing, Prunty said.

People interested in improving their penmanship can seek tutoring. Kate Gladstone, 60, started Handwriting Repair, a cursive coaching business based in Albany, NY, in 1987. When she started, her clientele consisted of hospitals and physicians, who requested her help with workshops for staff and individuals. who were facing professional negligence lawsuits due to illegible documentation. The last workshop she gave was at a Florida hospital that had lost power from a hurricane. When power was restored, staff struggled to decipher the doctors’ handwritten notes to enter into the computer system.

There are also lessons and exercises for those who prefer to learn at their own pace. Doris Fullgrabe, 47, began posting cursive writing exercises and lessons to websites like Skillshare and Udemy in 2017.

Majd Taby, a 35-year-old software engineer from Los Angeles, joined a Reddit community called Fountain Pen Pals, where people are randomly paired up once a month to write letters. When he tweeted that he was writing letters, several of his friends responded that they too felt his handwriting was getting worse and needed an excuse to write.

Eileen Page, 78, a cursive writing consultant in Massachusetts, doesn’t think writing less means we’re sacrificing parts of our identity.

“I don’t think italics determine personality,” he said. “I think personality determines lyrics.”

By: ISABELLA PAOLETTO