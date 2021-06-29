Experts assessed the losses of the resorts of the Krasnodar Territory in the upcoming summer season due to new restrictions for tourists. This information appeared on website Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR).

According to their calculations, 6.5 million travelers planned to visit the region from July to September. If in July the losses from the projected tourist flow may amount to 20 to 25 percent, then in August they will increase to 50-80 percent.

Experts point out the additional costs for PCR tests as a key reason for refusing to travel – for many families, they will amount to 20-25 percent of the cost of the tour. Presumably, the financial losses of the tourism sector are estimated at 25-40 billion rubles.

Related materials

“We must not forget about the multiplier effect. We are talking about restaurant, transport, entertainment segments. The lack of profit here doubles the financial losses of the region, ”stressed Ilya Umansky, General Director of ALEAN, ATOR Vice President.

It is noted that the trips planned for September were also in jeopardy. Now for the first month of autumn, vouchers for the amount of 18 to 20 billion rubles have been sold – some of them may not take place.

Earlier in June, the authorities of the Krasnodar Territory decided to limit the settlement of unvaccinated tourists in hotels and boarding houses from August 1. In July, travelers will be required to present a negative PCR test or vaccination certificate for hotel accommodation.