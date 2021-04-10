The UCAM squad is one of the best and most complete in the category. An aspect that is clear every time that Salmerón has to look for alternatives in his eleven type due to the injury or sanction of one of his players. While it is true that only the low of Tropi, which broke the crusader, is long-lasting. On this occasion, to face San Fernando tomorrow (Besoccer La Condomina, 6:00 p.m.) the Almeria coach will not be able to count on central Charlie Dean or midfielder Adri León.

The case of the English defender is the most striking because it is the first time that the azulones will not have him. Charlie has started the 19 games that UCAM has played and has completed practically all of them. Only on the fourth day, against El Ejido, he left replaced by technical decision. In the rest of the minutes he has always been on the pitch and even scored a goal that meant victory against Lorca Deportiva. His natural replacement is Admonio who, in principle, will be paired with another undisputed behind as Josete Malagón.

In the middle there are more options, but at the same time more difficulties. Without Tropi or Adri León there is no more defensive profile replacement and perhaps the one who can do that the most is Jannick. The one who seems to have a guaranteed position is captain Rafa de Vicente and the third midfielder points out that it will be Xemi Fernández who, after hardly playing, has won the position in recent weeks. In case of needing a change or incorporating a refreshment player, the options are very limited and practically only Pablo Espina could act in the middle. Also Josete, but another change in defense seems unlikely without Charlie Dean.

A level attack



San Fernando will try to hurt UCAM with their attacking men such as Hugo Rodríguez, Biabiany, Omar Perdomo or Francis Ferrón. Salmerón highlighted yesterday that his rival has “footballers who in speed and space can do us a lot of damage.”