Tigers lost against América in the Liga MXbut although Roberto Dante Siboldi lined up several substitute players, this did not save the feline team from one of its pillars suffering a hard blow that compromises its participation in the match vs. Orlando City.
The match is fundamental for those from Nuevo León, because in the first leg they finished 0-0 and now they will have to win at the Volcán to access the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions Cup; However, they could do it without their star player.
Is about André-Pierre Gignacwho left the hospital with severe physical discomfort Aztec stadiumafter suffering a tough collision against Ramón Juárez in the second half, already in the final stretch of the match, so he continued playing the last minutes.
In a split ball to which both players reach with a sweep, the Gignac's right knee She was the one who received the worst of the punishments, for which she even had to be treated on the field of play.
Later, at a press conference, Siboldi expressed his concern about the condition of the Frenchman, who has not been at 100% physically for several weeks, so his presence in the second leg of Tigres vs Orlando City It's a mystery.
According to Siboldi's statements, Gignac He has two strong bruises, one on the knee and one on the thigh, so there is concern that he cannot be against Orlando City in the Concachampions.
“I'm worried, because it was a strong blow to the knee,” he mentioned. Siboldi. “We're going to see how he evolves in these coming hours, he had a double blow, to the kneecap and internally, the quadriceps, so we're going to wait to see how he evolves, let's hope it's nothing serious,” he said.
Most likely Nicolas Ibanez start the match against Orlando City and, for the second half, use André-Pierrewho could save some rest for the final phase of the championship, both in Concacaf like in Liga MX.
