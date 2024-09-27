The Cruz Azul Football Club has not been exempt from multiple casualties throughout the competition and the load of matches in recent weeks has taken its toll, fortunately for the Blue Machine in the previous game against Club Pachuca, good news has emerged.
Remaining as general leaders of the classification, the La Noria team seeks to continue at the top because there are many rivals that follow them closely and for the match against the Tuzos in the ‘Bella Airosa’ they will have the return of their Argentine defender Gonzalo Pioviafter serving his one-match ban for expulsion.
On the other hand, it is speculated that finally after several weeks, the Greek striker Giorgios Giakoumakis He could return to the starting lineup, as he has been able to recover better from his ailments that did not allow him to play more than 30 minutes.
Fortunately for the cement team, the only loss they will continue to have for their confrontation this week will be that of their Uruguayan striker. Gabriel ‘Toro’ Fernandez who is close to being able to recover and be considered to play again.
It is expected that he will be able to return to activity between Dates 11 and 12, but everything will depend on his evolution in this final stage and how the coaching staff considers it.
