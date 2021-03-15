Irreplaceable

If there is a footballer who has no substitute in the Real Madrid is Carlos Henrique Casemiro. Not only because of what he is able to contribute to the team on the pitch, but also because there is no other player on the squad. Zidane with the characteristics of a positional midfielder and a defensive vocation. We have seen so much play there Kroos like Fede Valverde and neither one nor the other feel entirely comfortable maintaining their balance near the center-backs, not to mention that the best virtues of both are lost with such a low height and with less freedom, despite the fact that the German likes to come to the base to be the builder of the attacks by lying on the left profile.

Three centrals

The bet on three centrals in the last match played in Valdebebas for Madrid against him Elche I think it is no coincidence. Maybe Zidane is considering the idea of ​​playing like this against him Atalanta. The coach will want to shield that central lane due to the loss of the Brazilian and be able to give the team a good balance in the face of the possibility that the game becomes a round trip at times, something that facing the squad of Gasperini often happens. Casemiro, who lately has gained a lot of height in the attack game, being almost the most dangerous attacker of Madrid in numerous games, did not do it in Bergamo. There he stayed very close to the two centrals for most of the game, knowing that his usefulness as a “broom car” was what his teammates were going to need from him that day.

Alternative

I suppose that here is the great doubt for the French coach before a team that accumulates a lot of people on the inside lanes of attack and that if you play with three centrals plus two players ahead, you will have less chance of being vulnerable. Another option is to keep the 1-4-3-3, the usual pattern in attack. That, in the defensive phase, Nacho gets in like a third central and that both Lucas Vazquez What Mendy become the lanes.

Insist on what is well done

Beyond this, the important thing is to control the ball, the speed of the game and the losses, something that was done very well in the first leg, both in numerical equality and in superiority. Madrid could not be pressured as the Italians would have liked thanks to great precision and personality in passing, a fundamental aspect also to achieve qualification for the quarterfinals.