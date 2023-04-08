Tijuana, Baja California.- It took more than fifty games for Gallos de Querétaro to celebrate a victory outside the Corregidora stadium in the Mexican League. Today, those directed by Mauro Gerk recovered the song to scare in the kennel and thus end the curse of three years without winning as a visitor.

The last matches of the Queretaro team gave reason to know that the possible victory in someone else’s yard would occur before equaling the bad streak of the Correcaminos UAT, a club from the Liga de Expansión MX-, which did not win until after 54 official commitments.

Roosters looked at that number of games by registering 52 starts without adding three. The goals from José Raúl Zúñiga and Ángel Sepúlveda showcased some red and black players who cannot find a way out of their bad moment despite the arrival of Miguel Herrera.

Although Joaquín Montecinos responded about the end after the complicity of Gil Alcalá, Tijuana is experiencing an abyss in the Clausura 2023 that at this point it is difficult for the basement teams to win and that could sink the pack into elimination for another tournament in a row.

The victory promotes Querétaro FC to ninth position, with 16 points, within the reclassification zone, something that had not happened after 14 days. Meanwhile, Xolos de Tijuana fell to the third from last place for maintaining w with 12 units.