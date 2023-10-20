Home page World

From: Marcus Gable

Split

Snow fun: Skiing is very popular winter after winter. (Symbolic image) © IMAGO / Herrmann Agency Photography



More and more ski areas in the Alps are using the dynamic pricing model. For consumer advocates, skiers are the losers.

Bern – Skiing is an expensive pleasure. Even the equipment with a helmet, boards or snowboard and the corresponding special shoes cost a lot of money. Plus the clothes with special underwear and a water-repellent jacket and pants. In most cases, accommodation comes on top of that. And of course the ski pass, which is required to use the lifts.

Dynamic pricing model for skiing: This has been an issue for a long time, especially in Switzerland

If you stay for a longer period of time, you can quickly add up to a four-figure sum. Nevertheless, the ski areas in the Alps are booming winter after winter and can hardly save themselves from tourists. But in more and more regions they should take a closer look at what they have to pay for fun in the snow. The prices for ski passes are becoming more and more flexible in more and more ski areas.

Then we talk about dynamic prices, as they are also known from British pubs. These depend on the weather, the phase of the season, the day of the week, the demand and the time of booking. Who invented it? Possibly the Swiss? In any case, the topic has already made waves in recent years, especially among the Swiss, where this type of pricing seems to have already become established.

Always downwards: When skiing, a lot of snow is thrown up. © IMAGO / Frank Sorge



Consumer advocate on dynamic prices: “You’re taking money out of people’s pockets”

Sara Stalder, managing director of the Consumer Protection Foundation, criticized this at the beginning of the year loud SRF: “Dynamic pricing is, on average, a price increase and an opaque lottery. You make people believe that they can hit the lottery if they book in the right place and at the right time, but actually you’re taking more money out of people’s pockets.”

Serge Grand, director of skiing at “Ticketcorner”, which helped to develop so-called “dynamic pricing”, replied: “A customer can, for example, buy cheaper tickets during the week.” Of course, in most cases the demand is lower. But he also gave another example: “Or a family that already knows when they are going on their skiing vacation can benefit from the early booking discount, which can be over 20 percent.”

Dynamic prices for ski passes: Can costs be increased unnoticed?

The topic was taken up again before the start of the new ski season the Swiss portal 20min.ch, according to which dynamic prices are used in Arosa-Lenzerheide, Laax, Crans-Montana or Gstaad. Since Laax, which offers 224 kilometers of slopes, has not set an upper limit, prices could reach “dizzying heights” given the right weather conditions and demand.

Stalder also has her say here, who sees the dynamic pricing models as a “big disadvantage for customers”. She criticizes the absolute lack of transparency, which is why the costs for ski passes could be increased easily and unnoticed. In its own tests, the Consumer Protection Foundation found that supposed price factors such as weather, demand or seasonal phase had “hardly any influence on the prices”. Rather, the pricing seems rather arbitrary.

Stalder states: “In the end, the skiers are the losers; they almost always pay more with dynamic pricing systems.” She also doesn’t accept one of Grand’s arguments: “Early bird discounts have always existed – even with fixed prices.”

Video: Snow Dome in Bispingen offers skiing and snowboarding in the Lüneburg Heath

Price monitor on dynamic model: “Families tend to be the losers”

There is also criticism from Beat Niederhauser. The managing director and deputy price supervisor finds: “The predictability is reduced depending on the design of the dynamic prices.” This would make rational decisions more difficult.

Early bookers would also take a certain risk with the weather. As a result, in these cases no one can know “whether the price-performance ratio is right”. Skiers who can make spontaneous decisions would fare better. “Families are usually less flexible and therefore tend to be the losers,” says Niederhauser.

As can be seen from the report, the Laax ski area defends itself and points out via the Laax media office that the dynamic pricing model would work based on an algorithm. This draws on the factors already mentioned. It goes on to say: “Comparable, up-to-date and individualized pricing has been known from the airline and hotel industry for years.”

“Dynamic pricing” in ski areas: “Austria, Germany and France follow Switzerland”

The dynamic pricing model has undoubtedly proven successful for the ski areas. Loud Bernese Oberlander The Adelboden-Lenk ski region is also using it from this season (article behind payment barrier).

Already at the beginning of the year, Philipp Lütolf from the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences said SRFreport found that two thirds of large Swiss ski areas use “dynamic pricing”. And: “More and more ski areas in Austria, Germany and France are also following Switzerland and relying on dynamic prices.”

In any case, skiers will probably have to expect higher prices this year, and not just in Austria. Meanwhile, a holiday region in the Alpine republic apparently wants to restrict three lift operations. In Italy and therefore also in South Tyrol, if you don’t have liability insurance, you can face a hefty fine. (mg)