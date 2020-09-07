Within the Thai metropolis of Songkhla, the shedding contestants in a magnificence contest made a scandal within the finals and took away the cash supposed for the winners. Reported by Newsflare…

Ornapan Na Chiang Mai, 24, turned the instigator of the scandal. She believed that she answered all of the questions completely and may attain the ultimate. When the jury eradicated her and 4 different contributors, the lady went to the judges and commenced to swear. Then she was joined by different eliminators who weren’t happy with the outcomes of the semifinals.

Because it turned out, the jury didn’t like the reply Ornapan gave to the query of saving humanity after the tip of the world. She had to decide on the individuals who, from her viewpoint, must be despatched to a different planet for the continuation of the human race, and clarify whether or not she must be one among them.

The reasons didn’t calm the indignant contestants. The ultimate was first postponed for an hour, after which they determined to cancel it altogether. The prize fund of 200 thousand baht (480 thousand rubles) was divided between ten semi-finalists, together with the losers, and nobody acquired the crown of the wonder queen this yr.

In 2018, it was reported {that a} headdress caught hearth in a magnificence contest within the Salvadoran metropolis of Cuiznauat. The girl took the stage with an enormous construction of feathers on her head and touched the torch that was held by one of many contributors within the present.