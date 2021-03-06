Justice and the opposition they forecast that the debacle of Marcela Losardo in the Ministry of Justice heralds new attacks by Cristina Kirchner to try to improve her judicial situation. “Let’s go to moments of high voltage against Justice ”, predicted a UCR deputy who knows the ins and outs of Justice.

The end of Losardo also shows that “already there are no spaces for nuances”Within the government regarding the defense of the personal judicial agenda of the vice president, who is on trial in eight cases.

The former minister had tried last week to approach Kirchnerism with an extensive Twitter where he criticized the prosecutor Carlos Stornelli and approached the positions of Cristina and the Instituto Patria.

In a turn of his moderate position. He did so despite the fact that in 2019 he had privately defended the prosecutor for the case of the Notebooks who, before the change of government, had a good relationship with Alberto.

But on Monday, President Alberto Fernández in his speech before Congress announced the creation of a bicameral commission to carry out a “cross check” of Justice, abandoning his original request to end the rift.

The following day, Cristina’s minions, Senator Oscar Parrilli and the Director of Legal Affairs of the Senate, Graciana Peñafort, they celebrated the alignment of the president and the idea of ​​the commission for judges and prosecutors to attend Congress. It was, as they tried to do with the chambermaids Leopoldo Bruglia and Pablo Bertuzzi, a show of false accusations and denunciations of the lawfare story.

But Minister Losardo clarified that the commission “do not he was going to be able to sanction or remove ”magistrates and there he threw the last shovel on his political grave. And above all, he said it was “unconstitutional” take those kinds of steps. He only explained that the judges can be removed by the Council of the Magistracy and the members of the Court by an impeachment of the Congress.

But so empty of content another tool that the Ks devise against Justice.

Losardo did not understand that the President on March 1 He had given Cristina the relationship between the government and the Justice.

Until last week, the partner and friend of President Alberto Fernández he resisted in his position. Above all the fights against his second and former number two of the AFI and main operator of the Instituto Patria en la Justicia, Juan Martín Mena.

For the former Minister of Security, Patricia Bullrich, the fall of Losardo and the eventual assumption of Martín Soria “shows that Cristina realized that don’t have enough time”To improve their judicial situation. And he needs “a minister who hurry up its strategy of impunity at any cost ”.

Especially with the parliamentary elections in October closer and closer.

For her part, Graciela Camaño, deputy of the Lavagnista bloc, regretted “a lot of Losardo’s estrangement. He always honored the positions he held in the State “and considered that his eventual resignation”weakens to President Alberto Fernández “within the governing alliance.

The opposition also believe that Losardo “he got tired of mortgaging his prestige and to defend positions in front of the Justice that are not theirs ”, said in off a representative of the Council of the Magistracy of the Nation.

During his tenure, Losardo never officially visited that body and left the relationship to Gerónimo Ustarroz, foster brother of the Minister of the Interior, Wado de Pedro.

The first great resistance de Losardo was last year when he promoted the career official Emilio Blanco to direct the Federal Penitentiary Service but finally Mena won the arm wrestling. And Alberto named the founder of “Justicia Legítima”, former judge María Laura Garrigós. The K took out Blanco as part of their Operation Puf against the cause of the Cuadernos de las Bribes.

At the end of last year, the blow came from the president of the Bicameral commission, the ultra-Christian Leopoldo Moreau, who criticized it because “just defended” the nomination of Judge Daniel Rafecas as eventual Attorney General of the Nation. And not to the rest of the K measures against Justice. He never spoke, either, of “political prisoners”, nor did he support the allegations of alleged illegal macrista espionage.

Moreau did write a report to the bicameral Intelligence Commission on the Court’s wiretapping office – called DAJuDeCO – to attack the member of the Court, Ricardo Lorenzetti, and the chambermaid Martín Irurzun.

In addition, Moreau announced that they were going to denounce “a systematic plan” of alleged persecution against Cristina in a second report that is not yet known.

.Is about other of the batteries of measures that Cristina is preparing, especially after the sentence to 12 years in prison of Lázaro Báez in the case of La Ruta del Dinero K and with the new Minister of Justice. The vice president is concerned that the laundering case against her business partner will end up being a mirror of the Hotesur and Los Sauces case.

Is that Losardo kept silent on the Judicial Reform project after the Ks negotiated with the governors in the Senate to add almost a thousand more charges in exchange for votes.

He never publicly supported the project to reform the law of the public prosecutor’s office with which Cristina wants to dismiss the interim chief prosecutor Eduardo Casal and Stornelli, two of her obsessions.

Then the Ks brought out that between April 2016 and June 2017 Losardo was an advisor to Macri’s Human Rights Secretary, Claudio Avruj.

Nor did they forgive him for attending the annual dinner of the Association of Magistrates and Officials of the Judicial Power of the Nation.

Is that the minister has a very good relationship with judges and prosecutors from the study she shares with the president in the offices of Callao 1960, between Alvear and Posadas. Dozens of judges and prosecutors stopped by that study for coffee before December 2015.

The head of the block of deputies of Together for Change, Mario Negri, reiterated that whoever the Minister of Justice is in the lower house they will not give the votes necessary to approve either of those two initiatives of hard Kirchnerism.

In the opposition and in Comodoro Py there is more concern for the eventual replacement, Martín Soria, whom they consider “a Taliban, a fan of Cristina and the Instituto Patria ”.

For example, following Cristina’s strategy, Soria presented – last year – a complaint against Mauricio Macri’s “judicial table” accusing its members of having invented causes against Kirchnerism.

And then he made several denunciations of Cristina with more political than judicial burden. The last one was the officially registered visits of the president of the Criminal Cassation Chamber Gustavo Hornos to visit Macri at the Casa Rosada.

Suddenly the Ks were forgotten when in 2013 the vice president Acting Amado Boudou visits the member of the Court Eugenio Zaffaroni on his birthday …

For now, it will be Soria or whoever replaces Losardo who will be in charge of ending the complaint against former president Mauricio Macri for the request to the IMF for a loan of 45 billion dollars. It will be the first time that the complaint is not presented by a legislator K or a member of the Homeland, but by the Ministry of Justice in institutional form.

