The Roman site of Los Villaricos, located in Mula, already has a master plan. This document, prepared by a team of experts in Ancient History, will serve for the conservation, restoration, maintenance and musealization of this Roman villa. “It will be the instrument on which all the projects carried out at the site must be based,” recalled the mayor, Juan Jesús Moreno, who received this plan, together with the mayor of Historical Heritage, Diego José Boluda, from the hands of the professor of History Antigua and coordinator of the excavations, Rafael González.

The Los Villaricos master plan is part of the work carried out over the last nine months by a multidisciplinary team, in which architects, archaeologists, historians, restorers and surveyors, among other specialists, participated.

The document will also contribute to “proposing possible solutions for conservation, restoration and musealization that may represent a landmark or a pole of tourist-cultural attraction, as well as to design the future public space, its cultural value, and the compatibility with informative, educational and promotional uses”, explained Moreno.

«This plan is fundamental for the City Council, since we already have a specific document to know the necessary actions in the deposit. It will also serve us in the face of the request for subsidies both to the Community and to the central Government, “said Moreno. The mayor of Culture and the director of the excavations coordinated the necessary aspects for the excavations of this summer campaign, which will start at the end of June.