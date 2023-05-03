Wednesday, May 3, 2023, 2:29 p.m.



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Never Surrender Foundation and the Sociedad Cooperativa del Centro Educativo Los Olivos come together for solidarity purposes, with the aim that cancer patients of this organization can carry out sports activities and exercises in the aforementioned facilities. The collaboration agreement was signed this Wednesday with the participation of the Never Surrender Foundation, the Los Olivos Educational Center Cooperative Society, the Molina de Segura City Council and the Institute for Research and Technology. The agreement thus reinforces the offer of facilities where acute cancer patients of all ages can practice free training in the municipality of Molina de Segura, as explained by the president of the Never Surrender Foundation, Alberto González.

The mayor of Molina, Eliseo García, specified that it is the first educational center in the Region that makes its facilities, media and sports professionals available to the foundation. The main objective of the Never Surrender Foundation is to improve the prognosis and quality of life of cancer patients through sports and resistance exercise, as well as to carry out the necessary research to improve treatments for this type of patients.

With this initiative, the Los Olivos center, within the framework of its Corporate Social Responsibility objectives, makes available to the Foundation both the physical space to carry out the training sessions and the sports materials and professionals, explained the president of the cooperative teacher, Conchi Riquelme. The event was attended by the mayor, Eliseo García; the Councilor for Education, Isabel Gadea; the president of the Union of Educational Cooperatives, Juan Antonio Pedreño; the president of the Los Olivos center, Concepción Riquelme; the president of the Never Surrender Foundation, Alberto González; and the director of the Institute for Research and Technology, Julián Aguilera.