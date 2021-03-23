Approach the calculation of lengths and surfaces at the foot of the Mar Menor beach, in mathematics class, and learn the characteristics of the islands while observing the Perdiguera and Barón, to learn geography, the students of the public school Félix were delighted yesterday Rodríguez de la Fuente de Los Nietos. The one hundred kids who are studying, grouped in the eight units of the center, lived a different school day, which the director of the center, Alfonso Vera, believes should continue. “It is something historic to be able to go out, not to the patio, but to nature and take advantage of something like the Mar Menor to teach,” he explained.

The proposal is within the Clean Air program that aims to promote outdoor classes to reduce the chances of contagion by the pandemic, and also improve the coexistence of students with the environment. After labeling ten different squares in the sand, the teachers left a space as a classroom with tables, chairs and a blackboard and another for gym class. In the rest they distributed to the eight school units, to make the class on the spot and as interactive as possible with the environment. “If we can, it won’t be the last time we do this this year,” Vera said.

The students knew how to maintain order and discipline, despite being out of the classrooms and that impressed the general director of Mar Menor, Miriam Pérez, who was interested in the initiative together with the councilors of Education, Irene Ruiz, and of Infrastructures , María Casajús. In addition, everything had the permits of the health authorities, to comply with the anti-Covid-19 protocols.

Alfonso Vera is already studying how to incorporate this type of class into the Center’s Annual General Project, to submit it to the cloister and the school council.