The Los Conejos de Molina de Segura urbanization opens the Rambla de las Monjas Pedestrian Walkway. After numerous requests from the Los Conejos Neighborhood Council regarding the need to value a space such as the urban section of Rambla de las Monjas, it was proposed, as a first step, the implementation of a pedestrian path around the boulevard that allow the movement of people safely to practice sports in a natural environment.

The Rambla de las Monjas runs next to the sports courts of the urbanization, which have been recently renovated by the City Council and is, de facto, a space used as a recreational area and where hiking was practiced in a precarious way given the non-existence of a path paved to prevent injuries and falls. Despite this, the residents found its use very comfortable because it is a large and natural space with large trees that provide shade, as indicated by Bienvenida Maya, president of the Los Conejos 1 neighborhood association.

In this way, and in order to improve the urbanization services and promote this area, the Molina de Segura City Council, through the Department of Public Roads and Municipal Works, has built a path, in the form of a circuit, that runs the surroundings of the boulevard with a route of about 1,300 meters and an average width of 2.50 meters, which surrounds the boulevard on both sides and can be accessed from different points of the road network that surrounds this green area.

The Councilor for Public Roads, Montserrat Montanos, has indicated that it is a walk that is respectful of the environment, without affecting the existing levels around the boulevard, carried out by installing lateral garden curbs that serve to confine between them a Aripaq-type granular ecological material cemented by glass calcín.

The promenade runs through the Rambla de las Monjas police area and at the crossroads on it, the existing level of the channel has been respected in order not to affect eventual water runoff, as it is a boulevard. These crossings have been protected with concrete slabs in order to preserve the integrity of the trail.

The action has been carried out by the company Pavasal Empresa Constructora, SA, and has involved a municipal investment of 119,169.13 euros. “This is – explains the mayor, Eliseo García – one more commitment by this government team to promote healthy lifestyle habits, improve the accessibility of public spaces and the commitment to improve public services. in our urbanizations.