He community dining room of the The Chinese community, Salvador Alvarado, will operate independently of the DIF System, as agreed after a meeting with this state agency.

After the owner of this food space denounced a lack of support, and a possible closure for this reason, however, the place will remain open, without depending on the paramunicipal.

Although it was also said that in Lagunitas, Salvador Alvarado, there were complaints about the lack of support, and as a result the place opened its doors sporadically, the Los Chinos dining room is, so far, the only food space that will continue to operate in this way.

This action will undoubtedly be the reason why the authorities will supervise the operation of community kitchens.