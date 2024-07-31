According to the criteria of

Thousands of families signed up for this program, which, according to the site Business Insider, means the largest Guaranteed Basic Income in the entire United States. The US$1,000 per month They have already begun to give results to those citizens who were worried about their economic conditions and the enormous expenses they had to face.

On the mentioned site they assure that The program provided more than 3,200 households with cash during the 12-month period. beginning in January 2022, and beneficiaries have achieved better work results and adopted greater security at home since the initiative began.

Amy Castro, an associate professor at the University of Pennsylvania and co-author of the study, spoke to the aforementioned media outlet and commented that over the years certain conventional tools have not proven to be effective in solving the family’s economic problems. She then added: “The guaranteed income works like a super vitamin, and what it did was fill the gaps in the safety net.. Because of the pandemic, because of the scale of poverty that the city is experiencing, what it did was really reinforce those cracks in the system.”

Some people did not agree with the payment being made in cash.

Criticism of basic income in Los Angeles

Although the program showed great results for the families benefiting from the cash, according to Castro, Business Insiderthere is a certain sector that is against the initiative, based on arguments such as that “Cash payments significantly reduce employment and do not prepare participants for the future.”

Another reason critics use to reject the project is that These types of programs often cost the government millions of dollars.even taking into account income from taxpayers’ money, and such action would encourage dependence on state aid.