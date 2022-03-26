The Mexican national team tied at zero goals with the United States in the Concacaf qualifier for Qatar 2022, so the social networks of Los Angeles Galaxy took the opportunity to once again emphasize the absence of Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez in the calls for Gerardo Martino.
The historical top scorer of the Aztec team has not been called by the Argentine coach since September 2019 and although since 2021 he has had the level to enter calls, he is erased by the strategist.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
Before the end of the confrontation between the Concacaf Classic at the Azteca Stadium, people from the media LA Galaxy published a tweet where he again criticized the absence of his scorer Javier Hernandez.
“We’re just saying, how much more fun would this game be if Chicharito was playing?”, was what the California team wrote on social networks.
In the comments of the publication, the reactions of the fans were immediate, where many recalled the failures of the striker in recent years in the Tricolor. Likewise, it should be remembered that the qualifying round for Brazil 2014 was one of the players most noted by the fans.
However, other comments pointed out that the Sacred Flock youth player is currently better than many of the strikers that the ‘daddy‘ has on your radar lately.
For its part, Javier Hernandez It went viral because he was playing video games and streaming while the Aztec team was in the middle of the game against the United States.
The tricolor team has two games left on the March FIFA Date, in which they will seek to get one of the three direct tickets to the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The first will be on the field in Honduras and later they will return to the ‘Colossus of Santa Úrsula’, to receive El Salvador.
#Los #Angeles #Galaxy #send #message #Mexican #team #Chicharito
Leave a Reply