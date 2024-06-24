Beauty is subjective, especially when it comes to animals that are capable of stealing anyone’s heart. However, a little dog that had already competed on several occasions finally He was able to obtain the title of the ugliest in California and thanks to that he won a prize of US$5,000.

According to the criteria of

Wild Thang named the world’s ugliest dog in the annual contest held at the Sonoma-Marin Fair, held in Petaluma. It is an eight-year-old Pekingese breed dog. which, according to its owner, suffered an illness when he was a puppy which almost killed him and left him with permanent damage.

It is precisely to this condition that it owes its peculiar appearance. Since his teeth never developed, his tongue sticks out. His right front leg also does not function properly.

But that was not an impediment for him to find a good home. According to contest judge Fiona Ma, Wild Thang has never had his hair cut and likes to sleep on an ice pack. “He is a very sweet dog, he loves to be held and hugged.. “These rescued dogs just need a forever place, so please adopt, don’t buy,” he told the news agency. Associated Press. Also He clarified that the intention of the contest is not to make fun of dogs. but to show the world that they can be truly beautiful and affectionate animals.

In fact, many of the dogs that participate in the competition are often taken to visit palliative care patients or they participate in the Wheeling Pug Relay team that raises money to buy wheelchairs for dogs.

Not only that, in the case of Wild Thang, has helped raise money to evacuate seven Pekingese dogs from Ukraine. While another competitor, named Ozzie, visits senior centers.

The ugliest dogs in California, according to the results of the contest

Although Wild Thang won the award for the world’s ugliest dog After having participated in five previous editions, the competition was not easy. According to the compilation of Associated Press, a 14-year-old one-eyed pug named Rome took second placebeing the first time he participated in the contest. Third place went to Daisy Mae who has lost much of her hair, teeth and visionbut he has gained a lot of love thanks to his participation in the contest.