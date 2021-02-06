Despite the institutional earthquake that Real Murcia has suffered in recent days, the grana team will play a decisive match against Lorca Deportiva tomorrow. A rival who has not released his record of victories this season and who arrives at Enrique Roca very injured. The victory by millimeters escaped him a fortnight ago in El Ejido, in the last minute of a fateful game, and he also competed on the last day facing a Betis Deportivo that is one of the revelations in this subgroup.

But the emotional aspect will make Juanjo Asensio’s team more dangerous in Murcia. Especially because two strikers arrive at the red stadium with accounts to settle. Two footballers who, although they belong to the red discipline and are on loan at Lorca Deportiva, want to show Real Murcia that they were wrong by letting them go last month.

«Since I went to Lorca I was waiting for this game to arrive. We have good feelings and we need a positive result. We are very close to winning, ”says Andrés Silvente, a forward who started the season under Adrián Hernández and who was loaned to the Blue and White team in January.

«I want to show that I can play for Real Murcia; I came to Lorca to have minutes in Second B »



«I have no resentment towards Adrián, my departure was a decision of both of us; the relationship is fantastic »

ANDRÉS SILVENTE

«I know what foot the Real Murcia defenders limp from, but they also know me. But with the tension of the party it will not give time to think. It is a final and we will defend our interests ”, says the 21-year-old footballer.

Silvente, who only enjoyed 73 minutes as a paprika in the first leg of the competition, has a contract with the grana club for next season and his goal is to succeed at Enrique Roca: «I want to show that I can play for Real Murcia, be at Lorca Deportiva it allows me to play minutes in Second B and continue in the shop window ”, he says.

With the departure of Chumbi and the injury of Curto, Silvente could have had his chance at Adrián’s orders if he had not left: “I don’t know if they would have bet on me or not. It crossed my mind, but I don’t regret having come to Lorca ». Silvente assures that if he scores “I’m not going to celebrate, I owe a lot to Murcia”, and that “I don’t hold a grudge against Adrián Hernández. My departure was a thoughtful decision made between the two of us. Our relationship is fantastic, “he clarifies.

In addition, Álex Melgar, another injured striker, will also land at Enrique Roca on Sunday, who went from being the number ‘9’ preferred by Adrián Hernández to having to make a living away from Murcia. Last season he lost prominence in the final stretch of the competition and last summer he had to emigrate to Algeciras just a few days before the market closes, due to the lack of space in the red squad.

I have no grudge towards anyone. I would have liked to stay. The only thing that hurts me is that they told me that I had to leave five days before the market closed and I had no room for maneuver. A month before he had several offers. Then no, “complains Melgar, another player who belongs to Murcia and who played 312 minutes last season and scored two goals under the command of the Churra coach.

«When I arrived in Algeciras the team was already made and they already had three forwards. They put me on the extreme, which is not my position. I worked and endured, I did everything Salva Ballesta told me, but the opportunities did not come. The team was doing very well ”, explains Melgar about his discreet passage through the Nuevo Mirador. Thus, a few weeks ago, Murcia canceled their loan to Algeciras and transferred it to Lorca.

“They told me that I should leave the club five days before the market closes, that’s the only thing that hurts me”



«I will go for everything, without handbrake, but if I mark I will not celebrate. I have respect for Murcia »

ÁLEX MELGAR

As for Silvente, returning to Murcia, with whom he has a contract for next year, is his illusion: «I want to return to Murcia, it is my priority. This week I have a strange feeling; We have a great need to win at Enrique Roca, but I have a lot of respect for Murcia. I feel a special motivation », says the forward, who in addition to playing football is studying law.

Melgar, 24, has two things clear ahead of Sunday’s derby: “We have to win, we play a lot. A footballer can never play with the handbrake, I will go for everything, but if I mark I will not celebrate it out of respect for the people of Murcia, nor does it occur to me », announces the Beniaján.

Carrasco, fit



Silvente and Melgar will not be the only ones for whom Sunday’s duel will be special. Andrés Carrasco, who has already scored five goals this year, returns to the club where he was formed and with which he even played two seasons in Segunda B with the Imperial shirt. Just like Carlos Molina, goalkeeper for Paco García’s grana subsidiary in the 2014-15 season. They will also want to shine. The one who will not be will be the grana Iván Pérez, injured for six weeks.