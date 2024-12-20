Despite the break in relations between Sevilla and Betis, the green and white myth will go to the tribute of the Sevilla legend on the 30th after a personal invitation from him and for the friendship and respect they profess.



Joaquin will go to the tribute that will be paid to Jesus Navas for his sporting career on December 30 at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium. The breakdown of institutional relations by the Sevilla FC with the Real Betis It will not affect this personal commitment between two good friends and two legends of Sevillian and national football. The man from Porto has confirmed this to the palace as a sign of respect and lordship that both have demonstrated throughout their sporting careers, with a well-understood rivalry.

The fact is that Jesús Navas called personally to Joaquín to invite him to his tribute on December 30 in Nervión and the Betic myth answered him affirmatively. He does it out of the admiration he has for the palace and also as a response to the great gesture that the Sevilla player had when he went to the Benito Villamarín and participate in the tribute that Betis paid to Joaquín on the occasion of his retirement in 2023.

It should be remembered that then Jesús Navas received a notable ovation by the Heliopolitan stands for their presence in a tribute to a character as beloved as Joaquín. Now with the cloudy climate between both clubs it remains to be seen what happens in Nervión but the protagonists want to be above everything that happens.

Navas has also personally invited Manuel Pellegrini to his tribute and the Chilean coach responded affirmatively before the break in relations expressed by Sevilla. Questioned about this last night after the game on the Movistar microphones, the Betis coach did not want to confirm anything. “On the 30th we will see,” he said.