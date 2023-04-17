There’s really a lot of talk about The Lord of the Rings: Gollum and the choice, by the Daedalic team, to create multiple versions of the game, with relative differences.

The Precious Edition, the most complete version of the game possible, offers some completely exclusive rewards. Between the artbook, soundtrack, and lore compendium, one piece of content in particular appealed to fans.

We are talking about the possibility, which we remember to be exclusive to the Precious edition, of setting the Sindarin, the “official” language of Middle-earthfor game dubbing.

So does this mean that, by purchasing the standard edition, you won’t be able to experience the thrill of hearing the game characters speak in Sindarin? The development study clarifies.

As stated by Daedalic herself, Sindarin dubbing will be available on all versions of the game as for the most important scenes, it will only be in the little things that there will be differences.

By “small things” we mean that, as reported by the developers, in the Precious Edition even the secondary NPCs they will be able to speak in Sindarin, so as to immerse fans even more in the game.

We remind you that The Lord of the Rings: Gollum finally has an official release date: On May 25, we also know that it will be available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC and also for PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.