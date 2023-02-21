The Lords of the Fallen is coming back in a new reboot for Playstation 5 and home developers Hexworks they seem to have very high expectations for their soulslike based on the very famous fantasy work by JRR Tolkien. The role-playing game, published by City Interactiveshares the genre with certainly the most successful dark souls and this is precisely the field in which developers would like to compete. According to Hexworks at the moment there are really many clones of the games of FromSoftware but no one can really be called his direct second. This will be the task of their The Lords of the Fallen.

Certainly very high expectations for Hexworks, FromSoftware’s soulslikes are now an iconic key point in the world of video games and living up to them will certainly be difficult but the conviction of Cezar Virtuso makes it sound like it will undoubtedly be possible. In fact, the director of The Lords of the Ring makes the mission seem rather easy and perhaps sooner or later he will really be able to give the “reigning champion” a hard time. Undoubtedly Hexworks with these statements has taken on a heavy burden for which, however, we can’t wait to prove up to it. We’ll just have to wait to see what the developer team has in store for all of us.