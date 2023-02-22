Soulslike were a niche genre, but with the 20 million Elden Rings sold, it can now be said that it is a genre that is quite popular with the masses. It is no coincidence that more and more games of the genre are published and one of the next is The Lords of the Fallen, a sort of reboot of Lord of the Fallen from 2014. Certainly FromSoftware’s games inspired The Lords of the Fallen, as the developers themselves say, but sometimes it also happens that there are unintentional similarities between the titles. In this case, it seems that in The Lords of the Fallen there is a boss who is practically identical to Maleniacharacter and enemy of Elden Ring.

Creative Director Cezar Virtosu and executive producer Saul Gascon explained the situation to the microphones of edge. First off, they said, “Our flagship weapon, the flail, was shown in the Elden Ring trailer and it killed us in it. And we saw that one of our bosses was almost identical to Malenia…”

It is not clear whether the similarity is aesthetic, gameplay or both aspects of the character. It has not even been indicated whether the team intends to insert or has already inserted changes to the character. In any case, the director has no problem stating that “Miyazaki is our dad and grandfather“, which is the person who inspired them when trying to create The Lords of the Fallen.

Gascon also says, “We want our studio to become a benchmark for the genre. We want to be a second point of reference [ndr, dopo FromSoftware]because currently there is no second point of reference”.

Virtosu also states that “the strategy was this, yes, we will be Dark Souls 4.5. We’re going to be that semi-open world that people want, that more vertical level design, because that’s what we want too.”

Finally, we leave you with the gameplay trailer from The Game Awards 2022.