The Lords of the Fallen camp on cover of the latest issue of EDGEthe protagonist of a twelve-page special from which they emerge new details on the action RPG developed by Hexworks and produced by CI Games.

Presented with a gameplay trailer at The Game Awards 2022, The Lords of the Fallen represents the team’s attempt to create a sort of Dark Souls 4.5and this purpose has not failed even after the release of Elden Ring.

Only loosely connected to the first chapter of the series, The Lords of the Fallen will boast a much larger and interconnected map, in which each level has intersections that link it to the others, while on an artistic level the inspirations will be those of European gothic horror and medieval fantasy.

In the game we will also find elements belonging to the Lovecraftian cosmic horror genre, represented in particular by Umbral, a limbo between death and the underworld that we will be able to observe using a special lantern capable of cutting through the barrier that separates that dimension from the real world .

This aspect will relate to the soulslike mechanics of The Lords of the Fallen: in case of defeat we will be able to decide to die and then return to recover the objects or go down to the Umbral in search of a second chance, in search of rewards and a sort of totems that can bring us back to life.

Described as a game of observation and investigation, full of scenarios that at second glance can reveal hidden passages and possibilities, the Hexworks title will include three factions and nine starting classes (at least in its current state) and choose one or the another will affect the strength of the bond with Umbral.

Instead of bonfires, we will find “anchors” placed in specific places, but which we can also build and place where we want, as well as use as reference points for rapid travel… at least in the normal campaign, while in new game+ mode this feature will be quite limited.

The cooperative will allow you to play together with another user in a free and transparent way, without duration constraints: if our partner dies, he will be able to observe us in spectator mode until we eventually manage to resurrect him. There will be crossplay between PC, PlayStation and Xbox.