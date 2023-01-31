The Lords of the Fallen shows itself with a series of new images which reveal some monstrous gods boss and of the scenarios which we will find in the interesting soulslike developed by Hexworks and produced by CI Games.

Landing on the cover of the latest issue of EDGE, The Lords of the Fallen aims to present itself as some sort of Dark Souls 4.5 and the developers have said that not even the extraordinary success of Elden Ring has deterred them from this goal.

The gallery seems to confirm the stylistic influences linked to the famous FromSoftware saga, while expressing a clear distance from the atmospheres and suggestions of the original Lords of the Fallen.

In short, the shots confirm how this new chapter is something completely new, and the style adopted for the creation of the monsters and settings appears really interesting: in all likelihood the open world developed by Hexworks will have a lot to tell.

For now, however, The Lords of the Fallen doesn’t have one yet exit date official: all we know is that it will make its debut later this year on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S.