HEXWORKS extension the development studio behind the project The Lords of the Fallen today sent new screenshots of its reboot, a title that takes its name from the homonymous released exclusively for Playstation 4 almost close to the launch of the console, to all intents and purposes it was the first Souls-like entirely developed for that platform.

Today the release, although not yet officially declared, seems to be scheduled for the end of this year and the reference consoles will be Sony PlayStation 5, Microsoft Xbox Series X|S and PC, all developed on Unreal Engine 5.

In the images that you will find in the gallery at the end of the article, we notice how much the masterful use of the graphics engine has allowed us to fully visualize details such as swords that are not smooth but chipped in several places or the difference in the materials of the various armors that go from iron to leather with a masterful beauty and an almost palpable effect.

The development team’s goal is to give players a sort of “Dark Souls 4.5”, or take what is good in their first chapter – of which we leave you details on the complete edition here if you want to recover it – and enhance it at its best with the most modern game making techniques. Let’s enjoy this spectacular collection of screenshots together.