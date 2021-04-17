Leo Messi Y Sergio Busquets can already say without exaggerating one iota that they are the gentlemen of the Cup. Except for setbacks, Rosario and Badia will become this Saturday in La Cartuja in both first players of history in play ten finals of the competition. They have, in addition, equalize to the historical Piru Gainza (Athletic) with seven cups. Piqué would also reach the seven titles who, however, has played a final less than Busquets and Messi because in 2014 he could not be in Madrid-Barça (2-1) of the famous goal by Bale.

The love story Messi and Busquets with the Cup finals started in 2009. Precisely, against Athletic. Messi was already indisputable in the eleven. Busquets no, but the casualties sent Yaya Touré to the center behind. The Barca won 4-1, with a goal from the Argentine. Two years later, the two were in the intense final in Valencia, with defeat. They took it out on 2012…, against Athletic. Barça won easily, 3-0 (one from Messi). On 2014, a new defeat to Madrid with the Argentine in poor shape and penalized for injuries. Quite the opposite in 2015… Again against Athletic. The Goal of messi, starting from the center of the field, is one of the best of the history of the competition. Then he also fastened the game with the third.

The Camp Nou final gave rise to a period from absolute government of Barça in the competition. The azulgrana, with Messi and Busquets at the head, too they won the 2016 Cup against Sevilla (two assists from Messi), from 2017 against Alavés (goal from the six-time Ballon d’Or), and from 2018 against Sevilla (another goal from Rosario’s footballer).

TO Messi and Busquets he is resisted the seventh title in 2019, against Valencia de Marcelino. And to the Argentine, his title 35 with Barça. Besides the Villamarín end, last year, fell into Super Cup semifinals on Arabia against Atlético de Madrid. And this year, when he was a minute away from picking it up, the Athletic tied at two and then he turned the game around with him goal by Williams. Whether he leaves or stays, but especially if he decides to put an end to his stage at Barça, Messi dreams with doing it raising titles. It is already in the Olympus of the gods, but this would also make it the Lord of the Cup with his partner Busquets. Another record for the legendary career of the best player in the history of Fútbol Club Barcelona.