Regarding the first puzzle from last week, our “featured user” Salva Fuster comments the following: “For the problem of consecutive bingo balls, the first 20 balls are enough, since the sum from 1 to 14 coincides with the sum from 15 to 20, being 105 in both cases. To find more cases, it is enough to find a triangular number that is twice another triangular number. The terms that occupy these numbers in the succession of triangular numbers will be precisely the number of total balls and the number of balls in the first group”.

Let us remember that triangular numbers are those such that the nth of them is the sum of the first n natural numbers:

1 = 1

1 + 2 = 3

1 + 2 +3 = 6

1 + 2 + 3 + 4 = 10

…

Therefore, the sequence of triangular numbers is: 1, 3, 6, 10, 15, 21, 28, 36, 45, 55, 66, 78, 91, 105, 120, 136, 153, 171, 190, 210…

Note that the 20th term (210) is double the 14th (105), so we have 20 balls and the first 14 add up to the same as the last 6. If there were no limit to the number of bingo balls, there would be infinitely many solutions; but the following solution is with 119 balls (the first 84 add up to the same as the remaining 35), and since bingo is played with 75 or 90 balls, that solution and the following ones are discarded.

As for the Brahmagupta problem, a simple solution is 1, since 1 is a perfect square (of itself) and 8 times 1 plus 1 is 9, which is also a perfect square. It is a solution of Pell’s equation (x² – ny² = 1) for n = 8:

x² – 8y²= 1, where x = 3, y = 1 is an obvious pair of values.

Are there other solutions for n = 8? And for n = 2? (Not counting the trivial solution x= 1, y = 0).

He great Indian mathematician and astronomer Brahmagupta (590-670) was probably the first to systematically use zero, represented as the small circle that we still use. And by the way the lord of zero (Santillana, 2016) is the title of an excellent youth novel by María Isabel Molina on the arrival of the decimal positional numbering system to the Córdoba of the caliphs.

Finally, the problem of the herd of the Sun gives rise to a system of nine Diophantine equations with eight unknowns (as many as there are types of cattle), easy to pose but not to solve without the help of a computer. As a curiosity, the Sun god has, at least, 50,389,082 head of cattle. And I say at least because there are infinitely many integer solutions, multiples of this.

The coin and the grid

Another “featured user”, Manuel Amorós, proposes the following problem: a coin is tossed on a grid in which the space between parallel lines coincides with the diameter of the coin. What is the probability that the coin lands on a corner of the grid?

An interesting problem that lends itself to different extensions; For example:

If the coin covers a vertex of the grid, its circumference intersects the lines in 4 points, so the requested probability is the same as that there are 4 points of intersection (or not?). What is the probability that the points of intersection of the circumference of the coin and the grid lines are 3, 2, 1, none?

