After being resurrected, Aurelio Casillas is about to unleash his violent revenge against his enemies. But will it be the last time we see him?

After some time away from his role, rafael amaya returned to be Aurelio Casillas for season 8 of “El señor de los cielos”, a Telemundo soap opera that has achieved high audience levels since its premiere. The fiction, which is about to launch its 13th chapter, has just finished filming the remaining episodes, as the protagonist let it be known through a publication on his Instagram account.

Will Rafael Amaya stop being ‘The Lord of the Skies’?

Rafael Amaya sends a message to fans and his team in his last post. Photo: Instagram capture

Although the message that accompanies the photo is, for the most part, thanks to the team and the fans, it could also shed light on Amaya’s destiny in fiction.

“After having risen from the ashes and seeing the world from another perspective today, after having been ‘breaking stone’ for two and a half years, dreaming of reaching our goals, of being the owners and lords of the rating, the day Today the recordings have reached their conclusion”, the artist wrote in part of his message.

“But it is not the end, but just the beginning, because weeds never die”, he added, before giving way to more emotional words towards the people who worked with him in this season. Even so, with those lines we can anticipate that there will be more of “The Lord of the Skies” for now.

Aurelio Casillas will take revenge on ‘El Cabo’ in the new chapter of “The Lord of the Skies 8”. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo

Where and how to see season 8 of “The Lord of the Skies” ONLINE?

To watch season 8 of “El señor de los cielos” just tune in to the Telemundo channel. If you don’t have access to their signal, you can watch the episodes on their mobile app, from Peacock (available only for the United States) and YouTube (although the episodes are not complete).