After months of waiting “The lord of the skies 8″ premiered its first chapter on Telemundo. The great ‘bombshell’ of this new season of the soap opera was the return of rafael amaya What Aurelio Casillas, the drug lord who was supposed to be dead. In such a context, fans are not only wondering how the lead has been ‘resurrected’, but the real reason the actor left the TV series in the first place.

“The Lord of the Skies 8” makes his return to TV. Photo: Telemundo

Why did Rafael Amaya leave “The Lord of the Skies”?

In season 7 of “The Lord of the Skies”, Rafael Amaya had a fairly small participation. In fact, in the first chapters it was confirmed that the artist would move away from the plot, for which Aurelio Casillas was assassinated in fiction in front of his family and the viewers believed that they would no longer see him.

Shortly after, it was revealed that Amaya put his projects on hiatus for a while due to his addiction to drugs and alcohol. For this reason, he entered a rehabilitation center and this process became a daily struggle to regain control of his life and career.

“You can’t do it alone, gentlemen, it’s a lie, you need professional help,” he said in an interview with Telemundo. However, he affirmed that he never hit rock bottom: “I didn’t really hit rock bottom because I didn’t put my life in danger, I just made the decision to ask for help.”

“Fortunately, thank God, I am alive. I touched (bottom) as far as I had to touch, to such a degree that, well, I had to enter . (…) I received the necessary help, I had to go through all that to make adjustments in my life and be who I am now. The fight is day by day, ”she said.

How did Aurelio Casillas revive in “The Lord of the Skies”, season 8?

Aurelio Casillas He was assassinated by the Corporal, who wanted to take revenge on Dona Alba for the death of his son. Luckily for the fans, the protagonist has returned for this new season of “The Lord of the Skies.” But how did he ‘resurrect’ him?

In the first episode of the program, it is revealed that it was the DEA that made Casillas pass off as dead after injecting him with a drug that induced him into a coma. Now, they themselves revived him to keep him imprisoned and controlled and, in this way, obtain all the necessary information about the drug trafficking networks in Mexico.