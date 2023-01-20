“The Lord of the heavens” is one of Telemundo’s most successful series. Not for nothing did it return with an eighth season and its premiere on January 17th has not left the soap opera’s followers indifferent. In addition, it has gained a new fan base who are wondering who the protagonist is.

As is known, Aurelio Casillas (played by Rafael Amaya) is a fearsome Mexican drug trafficker from the 90s who was inspired by the life of Amado Carrillo. Now we share more details about him and his trajectory during the first deliveries.

Aurelio Casillas: how did he create his empire?

Aurelio Casillas entered the world of drug trafficking as an errand boy, later he was a hitman and ended up becoming the famous “Lord of the Skies” due to the fleets of planes with which he transported drugs from Mexico to the United States.

In order to operate behind the scenes, he put a puppet in the Mexican presidency so that he can move drugs abroad without problems. Despite winning and surviving the battles against his nephew Víctor and the ‘Corporal’, it would not compare to the war against the governments of Mexico and the United States.

Why was it so successful?

Rafael Amaya returned as Aurelio Casillas in season 8 of “El señor de los cielos”. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo

Just like the real drug dealer, Aurelio achieved a great place in the criminal world by keeping a low profile, unlike others who boasted of their success. In addition, he decided to change his face at a clinic after his image was exposed to the public.