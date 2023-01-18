“The Lord of the heavens” has premiered the first chapter of its season 8 in style on Telemundo. Fans are beyond excited for the explosive return of rafael amaya What Aurelio Casillas despite the fact that the character died in the last installment. However, thousands of viewers wanted to watch the television series through Netflix and were surprised that the soap opera was not streaming.

Where can I see all the seasons of “The Lord of the Skies”?

“The Lord of the heavens” It is an original Telemundo production, so you can tune in to the plot on the aforementioned TV channel, use its website and the network’s mobile application.

In addition, you have the Telemundo Novelas YouTube channel to see the complete episodes of the previous seasons of the program.

“The Lord of the Skies 8” makes his return to TV. Photo: Telemundo

What platform does “The Lord of the Skies” have?

Although Netflix removed “The Lord of the Skies” from its catalog, you can still watch the series via streaming, because the Peacock platform has the full seasons and episodes of the show , you just have to subscribe and that’s it. However, there is an important clarification: the service only works in the United States, so you would have to use a VPN to access its content catalog.

Where does “The Lord of the Skies” season 8?

Season 8 of “El señor de los cielos” airs Monday through Friday at 9:00 pm LIVE on Telemundo. Below, you can see the list of channels to access the channel signal, according to your cable operator in Peru.