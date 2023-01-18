“The lord of the skies 8″ has premiered its chapter 1 on Telemundo and already anticipates a great success for the channel. The popular television series starring rafael amaya has revealed the secret of the ‘death’ of Aurelio Casillas and is preparing explosive scenes for the next episodes. Of course, the fans are more than happy, although a little disappointed, since the soap opera is no longer on Netflix.

“The Lord of the Skies 8” makes his return to TV. Photo: Telemundo

Why doesn’t “The Lord of the Skies” appear on Netflix anymore?

“The Lord of the heavens” It was one of Netflix’s star productions and it stayed that way for a long time. However, his reign came to an end when, from one moment to the next, streaming announced the departure of the program from its content catalog.

The reason behind this cut comes down to a licensing issue. In other words, Telemundo and Netflix chose not to renew the broadcast rights and the Aurelio Casillas series ended up leaving the service.

“If we renew a series or movie, it will remain on Netflix so you can enjoy it. If a title will not be renewed, we will notify you some time before it is no longer available ”, explains the big red N so that its users understand why it removes certain titles.

Where to see “The Lord of the Skies”, season 8 via ONLINE?

“The Lord of the heavens” is an original Telemundo production, so season 8 can be tuned in through the aforementioned TV channel, on the network’s mobile app and on its website.

Likewise, the chapters can be seen via streaming through Peacock, a service that, for now, is only available in the United States.