After ‘The Lord of the Skies’ had an emotional reunion with Ismael, Rutila will now find out that her father is alive. How will she take it?
Aurelio Casillas He is slowly regaining control of his life. However, the enemies of ‘The Lord of the Skies’ continue to eliminate several of his allies and relatives. Even so, the character played by Rafael Amaya has managed to weave his revenge little by little, at the same time that he tries to reconnect with his family.
Aurelio Casillas still has to overcome the death of ‘Luzma’. Can ‘The Lord of the Skies’ overcome mourning? Photo: composition LR/Telemundo
When does “The Lord of the Skies 8” premiere, chapter 9?
Chapter 9 of “The Lord of the Skies 8” will premiere this Friday, January 27. According to a recently released preview, Aurelio Casillas continues to be reunited with the relatives who believed him dead. He first had an emotional meeting with his son Ishmael. Now, he will see Rutila again, his eldest daughter.
Although Ismael received his father with open arms, Rutila seems to take a little longer to assimilate that she mourned a ‘living dead’.
Advance chapter 9 of “The Lord of the Skies 8”
What time does “El señor de los cielos 8″ come out on Telemundo, according to my country?
If you live in Peru, you can see “El señor de los cielos 8”, chapter 9, starting at 9:00 pm Below is the list of times for more countries.
- Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 9.00 pm
- Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia: 10.00 pm
- Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 11.00 pm
Where to see “The Lord of the Skies”, season 8, chapter 9, ONLINE?
Chapter 9 of “El señor de los cielos 8” is broadcast LIVE on the Telemundo signal. In addition, you can see the plot through the website of the aforementioned channel and in its mobile application (available for iOS and Android).
Likewise, Telemundo usually uploads several of the chapters to its YouTube accounts, although the episodes are usually not complete. Also, you have at your disposal the Peacock streaming service; however, it is only available in the United States.
“Lord of the Skies” season 8 is available via streaming via Peacock. Photo: Peacock Capture
What channel is Telemundo?
- Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1,214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV.
- Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1,116 (HD) on Claro TV.
- Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satelital.
- Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1,446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo.
- Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo TV Cable, 157 on CNT TV.
- Peru: 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Visión.
- Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel.
- Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite).
- Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC.
- Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro.
- Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.
