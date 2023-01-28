After ‘The Lord of the Skies’ had an emotional reunion with Ismael, Rutila will now find out that her father is alive. How will she take it?

Aurelio Casillas He is slowly regaining control of his life. However, the enemies of ‘The Lord of the Skies’ continue to eliminate several of his allies and relatives. Even so, the character played by Rafael Amaya has managed to weave his revenge little by little, at the same time that he tries to reconnect with his family.

When does “The Lord of the Skies 8” premiere, chapter 9?

Chapter 9 of “The Lord of the Skies 8” will premiere this Friday, January 27. According to a recently released preview, Aurelio Casillas continues to be reunited with the relatives who believed him dead. He first had an emotional meeting with his son Ishmael. Now, he will see Rutila again, his eldest daughter.

Although Ismael received his father with open arms, Rutila seems to take a little longer to assimilate that she mourned a ‘living dead’.

Advance chapter 9 of “The Lord of the Skies 8”

What time does “El señor de los cielos 8″ come out on Telemundo, according to my country?

If you live in Peru, you can see “El señor de los cielos 8”, chapter 9, starting at 9:00 pm Below is the list of times for more countries.

Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 9.00 pm

Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia: 10.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 11.00 pm

Where to see “The Lord of the Skies”, season 8, chapter 9, ONLINE?

Chapter 9 of “El señor de los cielos 8” is broadcast LIVE on the Telemundo signal. In addition, you can see the plot through the website of the aforementioned channel and in its mobile application (available for iOS and Android).

Likewise, Telemundo usually uploads several of the chapters to its YouTube accounts, although the episodes are usually not complete. Also, you have at your disposal the Peacock streaming service; however, it is only available in the United States.

