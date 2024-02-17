'The Lord of the Skies 9' ended its first week and left its viewers completely stunned. The new season of the successful series Telemundo showed us a violent side of Aurelio Casillas, a character played by Rafael Amaya, who became enraged after learning of the death of a member of his family. This new face of the iconic fictional protagonist made many fans of the story anxious to know what else will happen.

The great reception that the series had in its first four days caused its followers to investigate more about season 9 of the series. One of the big doubts that exists is how long the series will last, so in this note we will help you unravel this mystery and find some light on when the end of this installment will come.

YOU CAN SEE: 'The Lord of the Skies 9' cast: who is who in the new season of the Telemundo soap opera?

How many chapters does 'The Lord of the Skies 9' have?

According to the information released by Telemundo, 'The Lord of the Skies 9' will have a total of 91 chapters, which began last Tuesday, February 13, 2024. In this way, the ninth installment of the series will be the longest since its season 6, which had 99 episodes. Parts 7 and 8 of the fiction had 75 and 88 chapters, respectively.

Knowing this, We could say that season 9 of 'The Lord of the Skies' would extend until June 2024; However, some changes in programming could cause said delivery to be extended by one or two more months.

YOU CAN SEE: 'The Lord of the Skies 9' LIVE PREMIERE on Telemundo: schedule, channel and where to watch ONLINE

When and at what time should you watch 'The Lord of the Skies 9'?

'The Lord of the Skies 9' airs Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 pm (Eastern Time) and 9:00 pm (Central Time) in the United States. The series can be enjoyed immediately after 'Vuelve a mí' and before 'Noticias Telemundo'.

Here we show you a list with the respective schedules of fiction in different Latin American countries:

Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua: 9.00 pm

9.00 pm Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Panama: 10.00 pm

10.00 pm Venezuela, Bolivia, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic: 11.00 pm

11.00 pm Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Brazil, Paraguay:12.00 am

YOU CAN SEE: 'The Lord of the Skies 9', chapter 2 on Telemundo: schedule, channel and where to watch ONLINE

Where can I watch 'The Lord of the Skies 9'?

'The Lord of the Skies', season 9is a production of Telemundo, so its signal is the only one where you can see the chapters of the novel. Likewise, to watch fiction online and completely legally, you can enter the channel website or download your application. Another option to not miss anything from 'ELSDLC' is through Peacock, a service that is only available in the United States.

What is 'The Lord of the Skies 9' about?

“Aurelio, in an attempt to contain his criminal empire, agrees to a peace pact with the Mexican government, but the tranquility is broken when his son is arrested. This event triggers the reappearance of his violent nature, leading him to attack the country to neutralize his enemies. Despite his efforts to find peace, he discovers obstacles arising within his own family,” begins the official synopsis of 'The Lord of the Skies 9'.

YOU CAN SEE: 'The Lord of the Skies 9', chapter 3 on Telemundo: schedule, channel and where to watch ONLINE

“This dilemma forces him to give up his desire for tranquility and resume his role as 'The Lord of the Skies.' The narrative unfolds in the continuation of the criminal business, where Aurelio destroys his adversaries and defends his family, willing to subdue them and ignore his rights to satisfy his desire for power, pleasure and ambition. can be read in the review Telemundo.

Itatí Cantoral and Arturo Peniche are the new additions to 'The Lord of the Skies 9'. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo

What is the cast of 'The Lord of the Skies 9'?

Rafael Amaya as Aurelio Casillas

Carmen Aub as Rutila Casillas

Iván Arana as Ismael Casillas

Africa Zavala as 'Mecha' de la Cruz

Isabella Castillo as Diana Ahumada

Robinson Díaz as 'El Cabo'

Itatí Cantoral as Belén San Román

Arturo Peniche as Flavio San Román

Aleida Núñez as Nina 'The Monarch'

Julio Bracho as Ricardo Almenar

Jason Romo as Diego Bustamante

Carla Carrillo as Amanda Almenar

Maricela González as Eunice Lara 'La Felina'.

#39The #Lord #Skies #episodes #season #Telemundo #series