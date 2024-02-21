'Lord of the Skies 9' has been on the air for a week and the series Telemundo has not disappointed anyone, keeping us expectant about what will happen with Aurelio Casillas. In the next episode, which will be released soon, the chase against the protagonist will continue by the police. Furthermore, he will suffer a great loss that will make him completely crazy and thirsty for revenge against those responsible.

Will this be the end of Aurelio Casillas? In order to find out, we have prepared a guide so you don't miss the premiere of his new chapter.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 7 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9'

When is chapter 7 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9' released?

Chapter 7 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9' is scheduled to premiere today, Wednesday, February 21, 2024. This series, of American origin, but filmed entirely in Mexico, was conceived by former Colombian drug trafficker and writer Andrés López, who debuted in 2013. Since its launch, it has achieved prominent status within its genre, receiving wide recognition and appreciation. by the public.

What time does 'The Lord of the Skies 9', episode 7, come out?

The next episode of season 9 of 'The Lord of the Skies' will be available from 10:00 pm (Eastern Time) and 9:00 pm (Central Time) in the United States. Additionally, viewers in Latin America will have the opportunity to enjoy this production. The premiere schedules in various countries in the region are detailed below:

Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua: 9.00 pm

9.00 pm Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Panama: 10.00 pm

10.00 pm Venezuela, Bolivia, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic: 11.00 pm

11.00 pm Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Brazil, Paraguay:12.00 am

Where to see chapter 7 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9'?

'The Lord of the Skies 9' is an original creation of TelemundoTherefore, its next episode will only be available for viewing through this television network. Below are the specific channels on which you can access this series on various television services:

Telemundo – United States

DirecTV (406 – 407)

Dish Network (835 – 836 – 6168 – 6913 – 6936).

Telemundo – Mexico

Total Play (277)

Izzi (205 – 912)

Sky (415 and 1226)

Megacable (214 and 1214).

Telemundo – Peru

DirecTV (231)

Movistar TV (20 – 112 – 756)

Claro TV (60)

Star Globalcom (18)

Telemundo – Argentina

Antinina (99)

DirecTV (231)

Telecenter (308 – 1081)

Gigared (650)

Cablevision (331)

Express (609 – 842)

Claro TV (323)

Cablevisión Flow (331).

Telemundo – Chile

DirecTV (231)

Movistar TV (381)

Claro TV (145 – 645)

YouVes HD (318)

Entel TV HD (149)

Coastal Cable (19 – 305)

GTD/Telsur (142 – 868)

Zapping (47)

Telemundo – Colombia

DirecTV (231)

Claro TV (446 – 1446)

Movistar TV (381)

TiGO (150 – 160 – 367)

Digital Express Connection (12)

Colcable (24 – 30 – 72)

ETB (181).

Telemundo – Venezuela

DirecTV Simple TV (231)

Movistar TV (381)

Inter Satellite (318)

Inter (28)

Netuno (11)

Planet Cable (65)

Image Cable (44)

Beatable (18).

How to watch 'The Lord of the Skies 9' ONLINE?

If you cannot see the new episode of 'The Lord of the Skies 9' through Telemundo programming, the network itself offers the option of accessing the episode on its website. In addition, full episodes of the series are available on the Peacock application, an exclusive platform for the United States audience. This app also offers all previous seasons of the series, allowing viewers to relive plot highlights. A similar option is offered on the ViX page, where the eight previous seasons are available, making it easier to review the evolution of the series so far.

Aurelio Casillas is played by Rafael Amaya.

What is 'The Lord of the Skies' season 9 about?

Telemundo's official synopsis on'The Lord of the Skies 9'shows the following: “Aurelio, in an attempt to contain his criminal empire, agrees to a peace pact with the Mexican Government, but the tranquility is broken when his son is arrested. This event triggers the reappearance of his violent nature, leading him to attack the country to neutralize his enemies.”

What is the cast of 'The Lord of the Skies 9'?

Rafael Amaya as Aurelio Casillas

Carmen Aub as Rutila Casillas

Iván Arana as Ismael Casillas

Africa Zavala as 'Mecha' de la Cruz

Isabella Castillo as Diana Ahumada

Robinson Díaz as 'El Cabo'

Itatí Cantoral as Belén San Román

Arturo Peniche as Flavio San Román

Aleida Núñez as Nina 'The Monarch'

Julio Bracho as Ricardo Almenar

Jason Romo as Diego Bustamante

Carla Carrillo as Amanda Almenar

Maricela González as Eunice Lara 'La Felina'.

