The new chapter of 'The Lord of the Skies 9' promises to leave us breathless. The successful series of Telemundo will show us the confrontation that more than one was waiting for, since Aurelio, who thirsts for revenge after his family suffered a bloody attack, will pay a visit to 'El Cabo', in order to take revenge and give him a small lesson. . However, his enemy will not sit idly by, which will start a fierce battle.

If you don't want to miss anything from this explosive chapter, which could put an end to one of the most important confrontations in the series, stay tuned to this note, in which we will tell you everything you need to know about its shocking premiere.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 5 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9'

When is chapter 5 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9' released?

Chapter 5 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9' will premiere TODAY, Monday, February 19, 2024. This American production, which was filmed entirely in Mexico, was conceived by the former Colombian drug trafficker and author Andres Lopezand first premiered in 2013. Since its launch, the series has firmly established itself as one of the most prominent productions of its genre, receiving wide recognition and appreciation from the audience.

What time does 'The Lord of the Skies 9', chapter 5, come out?

The new episode of season 9 of 'The Lord of the heavens' It can be seen from 10:00 pm (Eastern time) and 9:00 pm (Central time) in the United States. However, the Latin American audience also has the opportunity to enjoy fiction, so here we show you the respective premiere time in different countries:

Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua: 9.00 pm

9.00 pm Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Panama: 10.00 pm

10.00 pm Venezuela, Bolivia, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic: 11.00 pm

11.00 pm Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Brazil, Paraguay: 12.00 am

Where to see chapter 5 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9'?

'The Lord of the Skies 9' is an original production of Telemundo, so you can see its new episode, exclusively, through its television signal. Below we show you the channels on which you will enjoy the series in different services:

Telemundo – United States

DirecTV (406 – 407)

Dish Network (835 – 836 – 6168 – 6913 – 6936).

Telemundo – Mexico

Total Play (277)

Izzi (205 – 912)

Sky (415 and 1226)

Megacable (214 and 1214).

Telemundo – Peru

DirecTV (231)

Movistar TV (20 – 112 – 756)

Claro TV (60)

Star Globalcom (18).

Telemundo – Argentina

Antinina (99)

DirecTV (231)

Telecenter (308 – 1081)

Gigared (650)

Cablevision (331)

Express (609 – 842)

Claro TV (323)

Cablevisión Flow (331).

Telemundo – Chile

DirecTV (231)

Movistar TV (381)

Claro TV (145 – 645)

YouVes HD (318)

Entel TV HD (149)

Coastal Cable (19 – 305)

GTD/Telsur (142 – 868)

Zapping (47).

Telemundo – Colombia

DirecTV (231)

Claro TV (446 – 1446)

Movistar TV (381)

TiGO (150 – 160 – 367)

Digital Express Connection (12)

Colcable (24 – 30 – 72)

ETB (181).

Telemundo – Venezuela

DirecTV Simple TV (231)

Movistar TV (381)

Inter Satellite (318)

Inter (28)

Netuno (11)

Planet Cable (65)

Image Cable (44)

Beatable (18).

How to watch 'The Lord of the Skies 9' ONLINE?

If you can't follow the new episode of 'The Lord of the Skies 9' through the screens Telemundoyou have the option to do it through the Web page of the chain. Likewise, you will find the complete chapters of the series in the application Peacocka platform that is only available in the United States.

In this service, the previous seasons of the fiction are also complete, so you can relive the most important moments in its history. This same situation is replicated on the page ViXa service in which you will find only the eight previous deliveries.

Aurelio will seek revenge after the attack that his family suffered and that caused death and pain. Photo: Telemundo See also The jury finds the man who killed his stepson in Cartagena guilty of murder

What is 'The Lord of the Skies', season 9, about?

“Aurelio, in an attempt to contain his criminal empire, agrees to a peace pact with the Mexican Government, but the tranquility is broken when his son is arrested. This event triggers the reappearance of his violent nature, leading him to attack the country to neutralize his enemies”, can be read in the synopsis of 'The Lord of the Skies 9'which was spread by Telemundo.

What is the cast of 'The Lord of the Skies 9'?