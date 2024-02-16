'The Lord of the Skies 9' ends its first week and the tension will be at its peak. The preview of chapter 4 of the successful novel by Telemundo showed us that an attack will mourn the members of the Casillas family, among which is Rutile, who is very shocked by what happened. This tragic event will reach the ears of Aureliuswho becomes enraged after learning of the death of his loved ones, so he sends to find out if 'El Cabo' is behind everything.

For her part, Belén will threaten Flavio after he gave 90% of his possessions to his wife, which will motivate her to fight to have her share of the inheritance. If you want to know what else will happen in the new episode of 'The Lord of the heavens'we invite you to stay in this note, where we will tell you all the details of its premiere.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 4 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9'

When does 'The Lord of the Skies 9' chapter 4 come out?

'The Lord of the Skies 9' chapter 4 will premiere on Friday, February 16, 2024. This American series, whose recordings were made entirely in Mexico, was created by former Colombian drug trafficker and writer Andrés López and saw the light of day for the first time in 2013. Since that date, this impressive production has positioned itself as one of the best of the genre and the that enjoys the most public recognition.

What time does 'The Lord of the Skies 9' chapter 4 premiere?

The fourth episode of 'The Lord of the Skies 9' will premiere from 10:00 pm (Eastern time) and 9:00 pm (Central time) in the United States. However, the fiction is also available to audiences in Latin America, so here we show you the premiere time in various countries in the region:

Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua: 9.00 pm

9.00 pm Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Panama: 10.00 pm

10.00 pm Venezuela, Bolivia, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic: 11.00 pm

11.00 pm Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Brazil, Paraguay:12.00 am

Where to see chapter 4 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9'?

'The Lord of the Skies 9' is a production of Telemundo, so you can see chapter 4, exclusively, through its television signal. Below, we provide you with a list of the respective channels where you can tune in to the media and on different services:

Telemundo – United States

DirecTV (406 – 407)

Dish Network (835 – 836 – 6168 – 6913 – 6936)

Telemundo – Mexico

Total Play (277)

Izzi (205 – 912)

Sky (415 and 1226)

Megacable (214 and 1214)

Telemundo – Peru

DirecTV (231)

Movistar TV (20 – 112 – 756)

Claro TV (60)

Star Globalcom (18)

Telemundo – Argentina

Antinina (99)

DirecTV (231)

Telecenter (308 – 1081)

Gigared (650)

Cablevision (331)

Express (609 – 842)

Claro TV (323)

Cablevisión Flow (331)

Telemundo – Chile

DirecTV (231)

Movistar TV (381)

Claro TV (145 – 645)

YouVes HD (318)

Entel TV HD (149)

Coastal Cable (19 – 305)

GTD/Telsur (142 – 868)

Zapping (47)

Telemundo – Colombia

DirecTV (231)

Claro TV (446 – 1446)

Movistar TV (381)

TiGO (150 – 160 – 367)

Digital Express Connection (12)

Colcable (24 – 30 – 72)

ETB (181)

Telemundo – Venezuela

DirecTV Simple TV (231)

Movistar TV (381)

Inter Satellite (318)

Inter (28)

Netuno (11)

Planet Cable (65)

Image Cable (44)

Beatable (18)

Where to watch 'The Lord of the Skies 9' ONLINE?

In case you can't see 'The Lord of the Skies 9' through the Telemundo screens, you will be able to follow episode 4 via streaming through the channel website. Likewise, you will have the option to find the full episodes of the fiction on the Peacock platform, a service that is only available in the United States.

On this page you can also relive the series from its beginnings, since it has the complete episodes of its previous seasons, in case you missed any details that you want to relive. Likewise, this option can also be replicated in the ViX catalog, where you will find all the episodes of its eight previous seasons.

Belén will threaten Flavio for taking her out of her inheritance and giving priority to his wife. Photo: Telemundo

What is 'The Lord of the Skies 9' about?

“Aurelio, in an attempt to contain his criminal empire, agrees to a peace pact with the Mexican Government, but the tranquility is broken when his son is arrested. This event triggers the reappearance of his violent nature, leading him to attack the country to neutralize his enemies,” notes Telemundo's official synopsis for 'The Lord of the Skies 9'.

YOU CAN SEE: Aurelio kills Julio! War in 'The Lord of the Skies' ends with drama and explosions

What is the cast of 'The Lord of the Skies 9'?

Rafael Amaya as Aurelio Casillas

Carmen Aub as Rutila Casillas

Iván Arana as Ismael Casillas

Africa Zavala as 'Mecha' de la Cruz

Isabella Castillo as Diana Ahumada

Robinson Díaz as 'El Cabo'

Itatí Cantoral as Belén San Román

Arturo Peniche as Flavio San Román

Aleida Núñez as Nina 'The Monarch'

Julio Bracho as Ricardo Almenar

Jason Romo as Diego Bustamante

Carla Carrillo as Amanda Almenar

Maricela González as Eunice Lara 'La Felina'

