Things between Aurelio and 'El Cabo' are far from being resolved in 'The Lord of the Skies 9'. The preview of the new episode of the successful novel will begin with a confrontation between men from both sides, which could end in a river of blood. In addition, 'The Cape' will make a call to Jaime Rosales with the purpose of threatening him with death for his betrayal and will tell Alfaro that with his disappearance there will no longer be a president.

For his part, Diego will betray the trust of 'El Cabo' and warn 'Mecha', his mother, about the plans he has with the DEA, which plans to attack the house of Aurelius In Sinaloa. If you want to know what else will happen in this captivating episode, we invite you to stay in the following note, where we will tell you all the details about its premiere.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 25 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9'

When does chapter 25 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9' come out?

Episode 25 'The Lord of the Skies 9' will premiere TODAY, Tuesday, March 19, 2024. This series, created by the American Andres Lopezwas filmed entirely in Mexico and recently commemorated its first month of release.

Since its first appearance in 2013, 'The Lord of the heavens' It has established itself as one of the most outstanding series on television, achieving a prominent place in the public's preferences.

What time does 'The Lord of the Skies 9', chapter 25, premiere?

'The Lord of the Skies 9', chapter 25, It will be released on US soil at 10:00 pm (Eastern Time) and 9:00 pm (Central Time). Since this fiction also has a large number of followers in Latin America, here we will show you its respective premiere time in some countries in the area:

Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala and Nicaragua: 9.00 pm

9.00 pm Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Panama: 10.00 pm

10.00 pm Venezuela, Bolivia, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic: 11.00 pm

11.00 pm Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Brazil and Paraguay:12.00 am

Where to see chapter 25 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9'?

The new episode of 'The Lord of the Skies 9' can be seen exclusively through the signal Telemundo. Next, we will provide you with a guide to the channels where you can find the medium on different television services:

Telemundo – United States

DirecTV (406 – 407)

Dish Network (835 – 836 – 6168 – 6913 – 6936).

Telemundo – Mexico

Total Play (277)

Izzi (205 – 912)

Sky (415 and 1226)

Megacable (214 and 1214).

Telemundo – Peru

DirecTV (231)

Movistar TV (20 – 112 – 756)

Claro TV (60)

Star Globalcom (18).

Telemundo – Argentina

Antinina (99)

DirecTV (231)

Telecenter (308 – 1081)

Gigared (650)

Cablevision (331)

Express (609 – 842)

Claro TV (323)

Cablevisión Flow (331).

Telemundo – Chile

DirecTV (231)

Movistar TV (381)

Claro TV (145 – 645)

YouVes HD (318)

Entel TV HD (149)

Coastal Cable (19 – 305)

GTD/Telsur (142 – 868)

Zapping (47).

Telemundo – Colombia

DirecTV (231)

Claro TV (446 – 1446)

Movistar TV (381)

TiGO (150 – 160 – 367)

Digital Express Connection (12)

Colcable (24 – 30 – 72)

ETB (181).

Telemundo – Venezuela

DirecTV Simple TV (231)

Movistar TV (381)

Inter Satellite (318)

Inter (28)

Netuno (11)

Planet Cable (65)

Image Cable (44)

Beatable (18).

Diego could face the threat of 'El Cabo' after he notified 'Mecha' about his plans. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo

Where to watch 'The Lord of the Skies 9' ONLINE?

In case it is not possible for you to see the recent episode of 'The Lord of the Skies 9' through the channel Telemundoyou have the option to access the official website of the chain, where you can watch it streaming. On this site you will also have access to the previous chapters of the current season of the novel.

On the other hand, you can also watch the novel by Peacock, a streaming platform where the eight previous installments of the production are available. However, it is important to keep in mind that this application is only available for the United States, and that the episodes are broadcast one day late.

What is season 9 of 'The Lord of the Skies' about?

The official synopsis of 'The Lord of the Skies 9' tells us the following: “Aurelio, in an attempt to contain his criminal empire, agrees to a peace pact with the Mexican Government, but the tranquility is broken when his son is arrested. This event triggers the reappearance of his violent nature, leading him to attack the country to neutralize his enemies.

What is the cast of 'The Lord of the Skies 9'

Rafael Amaya as Aurelio Casillas

Carmen Aub as Rutila Casillas

Iván Arana as Ismael Casillas

Africa Zavala as 'Mecha' de la Cruz

Isabella Castillo as Diana Ahumada

Robinson Díaz as, 'The Cape'

Itatí Cantoral as Belén San Román

Arturo Peniche as Flavio San Román

Aleida Núñez as Nina, the 'Monarch'

Julio Bracho as Ricardo Almenar

Jason Romo as Diego Bustamante

Carla Carrillo as Amanda Almenar

Maricela González as Eunice Lara, the 'Felina'.

