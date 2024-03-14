The Telemundo soap opera 'The Lord of the Skies 9' gets more exciting as the days go by. This time, 'Cabo' will look for Diego, the son of 'Felina', Aurelio's partner, with the intention of helping him put an end to the Casillas family. However, the young man is aware that his mother is involved in that group and would reject the 'Corporal's offer. What else will happen?

Besides, Aurelio Casillas will deliver a great blow and end the life of Ricardo Almenar, who was released from prison. The character played by Rafael Amaya and his men will pursue Almenar aboard trucks.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 22 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9'

When is chapter 22 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9' released?

Today, Thursday, March 14, 2024, episode number 22 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9' will premiere. This series, created by Andrés López, a former drug trafficker turned writer, was filmed entirely in Mexico and has just completed its first month since its launch.

Since its debut in 2013, 'The Lord of the Skies' has established itself as one of the most notable series and occupies a privileged place in the public's preferences.

What time does 'The Lord of the Skies 9', chapter 22, premiere?

Chapter 22 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9' will air in the United States at 10:00 p.m. (Eastern time) and at 9:00 pm (Central time). Due to the notable audience that the series has in Latin America, the premiere schedules in several countries in the region are presented below:

Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala and Nicaragua: 9.00 pm

Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Panama: 10.00 pm

Venezuela, Bolivia, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic: 11.00 pm

Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Brazil and Paraguay: 12.00 am

The 'Cabo' will make a dark proposal to Diego. Photo: Telemundo.

Where to see chapter 22 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9'?

To stay up to date with every detail of the plot of 'The Lord of the Skies 9', simply tune into the Telemundo signal. Below is a list of the channels through which the series is broadcast:

Telemundo – United States

DirecTV (406 – 407)

Dish Network (835 – 836 – 6168 – 6913 – 6936).

Telemundo – Mexico

Total Play (277)

Izzi (205 – 912)

Sky (415 and 1226)

Megacable (214 and 1214)

Telemundo – Peru

DirecTV (231)

Movistar TV (20 – 112 – 756)

Claro TV (60)

Star Globalcom (18).

Telemundo – Argentina

Antinina (99)

DirecTV (231)

Telecenter (308 – 1081)

Gigared (650)

Cablevision (331)

Express (609 – 842)

Telemundo – Chile

DirecTV (231)

Movistar TV (381)

Claro TV (145 – 645)

YouVes HD (318)

Entel TV HD (149)

Coastal Cable (19 – 305)

GTD/Telsur (142 – 868)

Zapping (47)

Telemundo – Colombia

DirecTV (231)

Claro TV (446 – 1446)

Movistar TV (381)

TiGO (150 – 160 – 367)

Digital Express Connection (12)

Colcable (24 – 30 – 72)

ETB (181).

Telemundo – Venezuela

DirecTV Simple TV (231)

Movistar TV (381)

Inter Satellite (318)

Inter (28)

Netuno (11)

Planet Cable (65)

Image Cable (44)

Beatable (18)

Where to watch 'The Lord of the Skies 9' ONLINE?

If you cannot watch the latest episode of 'El Señor de los Cielos 9' on the Telemundo channel, you have the option of accessing the official website of the channelto watch the series streaming. You can also watch the series on the Peacock platform, where all previous seasons and episodes are available. It is important to note that this last option is only available in the United States.

The protagonist of 'The Lord of the Skies 9' is Aurelio Casillas, played by Mexican actor Rafael Amaya. Photo: Telemundo.

What is season 9 of 'The Lord of the Skies' about?

“Aurelio, in an attempt to contain his criminal empire, agrees to a peace pact with the Mexican Government, but the tranquility is broken when his son is arrested. This event triggers the reappearance of his violent nature, which leads him to attack the country to neutralize his enemies,” indicates the official synopsis of the iconic Telemundo network series.

What is the cast of 'The Lord of the Skies 9'?

Rafael Amaya as Aurelio Casillas

Carmen Aub as Rutila Casillas

Iván Arana as Ismael Casillas

Africa Zavala as 'Mecha' de la Cruz

Isabella Castillo as Diana Ahumada

Robinson Díaz as, 'The Cape'

Itatí Cantoral as Belén San Román

Arturo Peniche as Flavio San Román

Aleida Núñez as Nina, the 'Monarch'

Julio Bracho as Ricardo Almenar

Jason Romo as Diego Bustamante

Carla Carrillo as Amanda Almenar

Maricela González as Eunice Lara, the 'Felina'.

