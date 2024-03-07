Chapter 18 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9' will show us the beginning of a new war. In the preview of the new episode of the series Telemundowe observe 'Feline'who will express his concern to Aurelius, who will seek to calm him down by saying: “You, calm down; me, nervous.” However, tranquility is something that they will not know for a long time, since 'Felina' will warn the leader of the Casillas family that 'Cabo' is in Mexico and that the war they started in Colombia will move to Aztec soil. .

Unfortunately, the new episode of the fiction starring Rafael Amaya will not be broadcast as usual, since it underwent a change in its programming. In this note, we tell you everything about it and the date of its release.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 18 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9'

When does chapter 18 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9' come out?

Chapter 18 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9' It will NOT be broadcast on Thursday, March 7, 2024, as appropriate. This is because the successful series will give way to the annual State of the Nation speech that the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will make in the House of Representatives.

In this way, the new episode of season 9 of 'The Lord of the heavens' will return to its usual broadcast one day later, that is, on Friday, March 8, 2024.

What time does 'The Lord of the Skies 9', chapter 18, premiere?

'The Lord of the Skies 9', chapter 18, will air in the United States starting at 10:00 pm (Eastern Time) and 9:00 pm (Central Time). Fans of the series in Latin America will also have the opportunity to enjoy this episode. Below, we present the times in which the new chapter will be available in different countries in the region:

Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua: 9.00 pm

9.00 pm Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Panama: 10.00 pm

10.00 pm Venezuela, Bolivia, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic: 11.00 pm

11.00 pm Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Brazil, Paraguay: 12.00 am

Where to see chapter 18 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9'?

'The Lord of the Skies 9'an exclusive production of Telemundo, will release its 18th episode through the signal of this television network. Details of the channels on which you can tune in to the series on different television services are provided below:

Telemundo – United States

DirecTV (406 – 407)

Dish Network (835 – 836 – 6168 – 6913 – 6936).

Telemundo – Mexico

Total Play (277)

Izzi (205 – 912)

Sky (415 and 1226)

Megacable (214 and 1214).

Telemundo – Peru

DirecTV (231)

Movistar TV (20 – 112 – 756)

Claro TV (60)

Star Globalcom (18).

Telemundo – Argentina

Antinina (99)

DirecTV (231)

Telecenter (308 – 1081)

Gigared (650)

Cablevision (331)

Express (609 – 842)

Claro TV (323)

Cablevisión Flow (331).

Telemundo – Chile

DirecTV (231)

Movistar TV (381)

Claro TV (145 – 645)

YouVes HD (318)

Entel TV HD (149)

Coastal Cable (19 – 305)

GTD/Telsur (142 – 868)

Zapping (47).

Telemundo – Colombia

DirecTV (231)

Claro TV (446 – 1446)

Movistar TV (381)

TiGO (150 – 160 – 367)

Digital Express Connection (12)

Colcable (24 – 30 – 72)

ETB (181).

Telemundo – Venezuela

DirecTV Simple TV (231)

Movistar TV (381)

Inter Satellite (318)

Inter (28)

Netuno (11)

Planet Cable (65)

Image Cable (44)

Beatable (18).

Belén revealed to Aurelio the role she played in the church after she was not invited to the meeting. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo

How to watch 'The Lord of the Skies 9' ONLINE?

If you are unable to watch the latest episode of 'The Lord of the Skies 9' through the live broadcast of the corresponding channel, you have the alternative of accessing it through the official website medium. Additionally, the complete series is available at Peacockan exclusive streaming platform for the public in the United States.

What is season 9 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9' about?

“Aurelio, in an attempt to contain his criminal empire, agrees to a peace pact with the Mexican Government, but the tranquility is broken when his son is arrested. This event triggers the reappearance of his violent nature, which leads him to attack the country to neutralize his enemies,” reads the official synopsis of the series. Telemundo.

What is the cast of 'The Lord of the Skies 9'?