'The Lord of the Skies', season 9, has not disappointed his demanding followers, who are kept in suspense by the new adventures of Aurelio Casillas. In episode 14 of the Telemundo series, we will see the character played by Rafael Amaya giving the final blow to 'Cabo', who is in Jaime Rosales' house in Mexico. Casillas, upon being alerted by his men, will give the order to finish him off: “Break it”is heard in the trailer.

Furthermore, Mecha is alive, as is her baby, and we will see if she can recover after nearly dying in the previous episode. What else will happen in 'The Lord of the Skies 9'? In this note we will tell you everything you need to know.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 14 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9'

When does chapter 14 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9' come out?

Today, Friday, March 1, 2024, episode 14 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9' premieres. This successful production, of American origin, filmed entirely on Mexican soil, was devised by Andrés López, a former Colombian drug trafficker turned writer. Since its debut in 2013, the series has reached a prominent place in its genre, gaining considerable popularity among the public.

What time does 'The Lord of the Skies 9', chapter 14, premiere?

'The Lord of the Skies 9', episode 14, will air TODAY at 10:00 p.m. m., Eastern time, and at 9:00 pm, Central time in the United States. But viewers in Latin America can also tune in to the series. The premiere schedules in various countries in the region are detailed below:

Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua: 9.00 pm

Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Panama: 10.00 pm

Venezuela, Bolivia, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic: 11.00 pm

Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Brazil, Paraguay: 12.00 am

Where to see chapter 14 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9'?

'El Señor de los Cielos 9' is an original Telemundo production, so its fourteenth episode will only be available through its television broadcast. Below are the channels through which the series can be accessed on various television services:

Telemundo – United States

DirecTV (406 – 407)

Dish Network (835 – 836 – 6168 – 6913 – 6936).

Telemundo – Mexico

Total Play (277)

Izzi (205 – 912)

Sky (415 and 1226)

Megacable (214 and 1214).

Telemundo – Peru

DirecTV (231)

Movistar TV (20 – 112 – 756)

Claro TV (60)

Star Globalcom (18).

Telemundo – Argentina

Antinina (99)

DirecTV (231)

Telecenter (308 – 1081)

Gigared (650)

Cablevision (331)

Express (609 – 842)

Claro TV (323)

Cablevisión Flow (331).

Telemundo – Chile

DirecTV (231)

Movistar TV (381)

Claro TV (145 – 645)

YouVes HD (318)

Entel TV HD (149)

Coastal Cable (19 – 305)

GTD/Telsur (142 – 868)

Zapping (47).

Telemundo – Colombia

DirecTV (231)

Claro TV (446 – 1446)

Movistar TV (381)

TiGO (150 – 160 – 367)

Digital Express Connection (12)

Colcable (24 – 30 – 72)

ETB (181).

Telemundo – Venezuela

DirecTV Simple TV (231)

Movistar TV (381)

Inter Satellite (318)

Inter (28)

Netuno (11)

Planet Cable (65)

Image Cable (44)

Beatable (18).

How to watch 'The Lord of the Skies 9' ONLINE?

If you cannot tune in to the most recent episode of 'The Lord of the Skies 9' on the signal of the aforementioned network, you have the alternative of watching it through from its official website on Telemundo. Likewise, all episodes of the series are accessible on the Peacock application, a platform exclusive to the United States.

'El Cabo' returned in this new season with the aim of eliminating Aurelio Casillas in 'Lord of the Skies 9'. Photo: Telemundo. See also Yecla throws himself into welcoming Eva Navarro, his great champion

What is season 9 of 'The Lord of the Skies' about?

“In an effort to keep his criminal empire under control, Aurelio reaches a peace agreement with the Mexican government. However, the tranquility is interrupted when his son is arrested. This incident triggers the reappearance of his violent nature, leading him to launch attacks against the country to neutralize its enemies,” details the synopsis of season 9 of 'The Lord of the Skies'.

What is the cast of 'The Lord of the Skies 9'?