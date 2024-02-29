Episode 13 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9' will be marked by the emotion that we will see shortly. Mecha will lose her life when giving birth to her child, which will cause sadness in Aurelio Casillas. However, the woman's eldest son will seek revenge for what happened to his mother and will direct all his artillery towards the protagonist of the series. Telemundo. “Whatever happens to my mom, it will be your fault.” was the harsh warning that Casillas received, who did everything possible to keep Mecha alive, but he couldn't.

But what else will happen in this chapter 13 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9'? In this note we will tell you all the details so that you don't miss it and so you can enjoy it from the comfort of your home.

YOU CAN SEE: 'The Lord of the Skies 9', episode 12 on Telemundo: schedule, channel and where to watch ONLINE

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 13 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9'

When does chapter 13 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9' come out?

Today, Thursday, February 29, 2024, episode 13 premieres from 'The Lord of the Skies 9'. This American production, filmed entirely in Mexico, was conceived by Andrés López, a former Colombian drug trafficker turned writer. It began broadcasting in 2013 and since then it has established itself as one of the most outstanding series in its genre by obtaining wide acceptance by the audience.

YOU CAN SEE: 'The Lord of the Skies 9': how many episodes will the new season of the Telemundo series have?

What time does 'The Lord of the Skies 9', chapter 13, premiere?

'The Lord of the Skies 9', episode 13, will air at 10:00 pmEastern Time and at 9:00 PM Central Time in the United States. However, audiences in Latin America also have the opportunity to enjoy the series. Below, we present the schedules of its premiere in different countries in the region:

Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua: 9.00 pm

Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Panama: 10.00 pm

Venezuela, Bolivia, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic: 11.00 pm

Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Brazil, Paraguay: 12.00 am

Season 9 of 'The Lord of the Skies' has exceeded the expectations of many fans. Photo: Telemundo

Where to see chapter 13 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9'?

'El Señor de los Cielos 9' is a series originally produced by Telemundo. Therefore, its thirteenth episode will be available exclusively through its television signal. Below, we show you the channels through which you can access the series on different television services:

Telemundo – United States

DirecTV (406 – 407)

Dish Network (835 – 836 – 6168 – 6913 – 6936).

Telemundo – Mexico

Total Play (277)

Izzi (205 – 912)

Sky (415 and 1226)

Megacable (214 and 1214).

Telemundo – Peru

DirecTV (231)

Movistar TV (20 – 112 – 756)

Claro TV (60)

Star Globalcom (18).

Telemundo – Argentina

Antinina (99)

DirecTV (231)

Telecenter (308 – 1081)

Gigared (650)

Cablevision (331)

Express (609 – 842)

Claro TV (323)

Cablevisión Flow (331).

YOU CAN SEE: 'The Lord of the Skies 9' cast: who is who in the new season of the Telemundo soap opera?

Telemundo – Chile

DirecTV (231)

Movistar TV (381)

Claro TV (145 – 645)

YouVes HD (318)

Entel TV HD (149)

Coastal Cable (19 – 305)

GTD/Telsur (142 – 868)

Zapping (47).

Telemundo – Colombia

DirecTV (231)

Claro TV (446 – 1446)

Movistar TV (381)

TiGO (150 – 160 – 367)

Digital Express Connection (12)

Colcable (24 – 30 – 72)

ETB (181).

Telemundo – Venezuela

DirecTV Simple TV (231)

Movistar TV (381)

Inter Satellite (318)

Inter (28)

Netuno (11)

Planet Cable (65)

Image Cable (44)

Beatable (18).

How to watch 'The Lord of the Skies 9' ONLINE?

If you cannot watch the latest episode of 'El Señor de los Cielos 9' through the signal of the aforementioned network, you have the option to do so through its official website. In addition, all episodes of the series are available on the Peacock application, an exclusive platform for the United States.

The 'Cabo' has become Aurelio Casillas' number one enemy. Photo: Telemundo

What is season 9 of 'The Lord of the Skies' about?

“In an effort to keep his criminal empire under control, Aurelio reaches a peace agreement with the Mexican government. However, the tranquility is interrupted when his son is arrested. This incident triggers the reappearance of his violent nature, leading him to launch attacks against the country to neutralize its enemies,” indicates the synopsis of season 9 of 'The Lord of the Skies'.

YOU CAN SEE: 'The Lord of the Skies 9' LIVE PREMIERE on Telemundo: schedule, channel and where to watch ONLINE

What is the cast of 'The Lord of the Skies 9'?

Rafael Amaya as Aurelio Casillas

Carmen Aub as Rutila Casillas

Iván Arana as Ismael Casillas

Africa Zavala as 'Mecha' de la Cruz

Isabella Castillo as Diana Ahumada

Robinson Díaz as, the 'Corporal'

Itatí Cantoral as Belén San Román

Arturo Peniche as Flavio San Román

Aleida Núñez as Nina, the 'Monarch'

Julio Bracho as Ricardo Almenar

Jason Romo as Diego Bustamante

Carla Carrillo as Amanda Almenar

Maricela González as Eunice Lara, the 'Felina'.

#39The #Lord #Skies #episode #Telemundo #schedule #channel #watch #ONLINE