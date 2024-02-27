'The Lord of the Skies 9' has just been released and has already given us several intense moments. The new chapter of the successful series will show Aurelio, who will seek to intercept the transfer of Ishmael and unleash a fierce confrontation with the police, in order to free his son, who did not have a good time during his stay in prison. Likewise, a new plan Belen to get rid of the leader of the Casillas family could be set in motion.

In addition, we will be able to discover what really happened in the church during season 8 of the Telemundo fiction, so you cannot miss its chapter 11. In this note we will tell you all the information you need regarding its expected launch.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 11 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9'

When does chapter 11 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9' come out?

Episode 11 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9' will premiere TODAY, Tuesday, February 27, 2024. This American production, which was filmed entirely in Mexico, was developed by Andres Lopeza former Colombian drug trafficker turned writer, and had its initial premiere in 2013. Since its debut, the series firmly established itself as one of the most outstanding in its genre and received wide acceptance from the audience.

What time does 'The Lord of the Skies 9', chapter 11, premiere?

'The Lord of the Skies', season 9, episode 11, will air from 10:00 pm (Eastern Time) and 9:00 pm (Central Time) in the United States. But the audience in Latin America also has the option to enjoy the series, therefore, below, we present the premiere times in different countries in the region:

Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua: 9.00 pm

9.00 pm Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Panama: 10.00 pm

10.00 pm Venezuela, Bolivia, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic: 11.00 pm

11.00 pm Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Brazil, Paraguay:12.00 am

Where to see chapter 11 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9'?

'The Lord of the Skies 9' is a series originally produced by Telemundo. Due to this, its tenth episode will be available exclusively through its television signal. Here we show you the channels through which you can access the series on different television services:

Telemundo – United States

DirecTV (406 – 407)

Dish Network (835 – 836 – 6168 – 6913 – 6936).

Telemundo – Mexico

Total Play (277)

Izzi (205 – 912)

Sky (415 and 1226)

Megacable (214 and 1214).

Telemundo – Peru

DirecTV (231)

Movistar TV (20 – 112 – 756)

Claro TV (60)

Star Globalcom (18).

Telemundo – Argentina

Antinina (99)

DirecTV (231)

Telecenter (308 – 1081)

Gigared (650)

Cablevision (331)

Express (609 – 842)

Claro TV (323)

Cablevisión Flow (331).

Telemundo – Chile

DirecTV (231)

Movistar TV (381)

Claro TV (145 – 645)

YouVes HD (318)

Entel TV HD (149)

Coastal Cable (19 – 305)

GTD/Telsur (142 – 868)

Zapping (47).

Telemundo – Colombia

DirecTV (231)

Claro TV (446 – 1446)

Movistar TV (381)

TiGO (150 – 160 – 367)

Digital Express Connection (12)

Colcable (24 – 30 – 72)

ETB (181).

Telemundo – Venezuela

DirecTV Simple TV (231)

Movistar TV (381)

Inter Satellite (318)

Inter (28)

Netuno (11)

Planet Cable (65)

Image Cable (44)

Beatable (18).

How to watch 'The Lord of the Skies 9' ONLINE?

If you are unable to watch the latest episode of 'The Lord of the Skies 9' through the signal of the aforementioned chain, there is the alternative of doing it through its official website. Additionally, all episodes of the series are available in the app. Peacockan exclusive platform for the United States.

Itatí Cantoral joined Robinson Díaz and Rafael Amaya in the cast of 'El Señor de los Cielos 9'. Photo: Telemundo

What is season 9 of 'The Lord of the Skies' about?

“Aurelio, in an attempt to contain his criminal empire, agrees to a peace pact with the Mexican Government, but the tranquility is broken when his son is arrested. This event triggers the reappearance of his violent nature, which leads him to attack the country to neutralize his enemies,” notes the synopsis of season 9 of 'The Lord of the heavens'.

What is the cast of 'The Lord of the Skies 9'?

Rafael Amaya as Aurelio Casillas

Carmen Aub as Rutila Casillas

Iván Arana as Ismael Casillas

Africa Zavala as 'Mecha' de la Cruz

Isabella Castillo as Diana Ahumada

Robinson Díaz as, the 'Corporal'

Itatí Cantoral as Belén San Román

Arturo Peniche as Flavio San Román

Aleida Núñez as Nina, the 'Monarch'

Julio Bracho as Ricardo Almenar

Jason Romo as Diego Bustamante

Carla Carrillo as Amanda Almenar

Maricela González as Eunice Lara, the 'Felina'.

