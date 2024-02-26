In 'The Lord of the Skies 9', Aurelio Casillas He will be willing to take revenge on those who betray him. In the new episode of the successful Telemundo series, Aurelio will discover that the person who handed his son over to the Police was Delilah, so he will go to visit him in order to take revenge for his betrayal. In addition, Ishmael He will not have a good time in prison, and he will be in the crosshairs of several inmates, who will let him know the chain of command in the place, will they make an attempt on his life?

In the following note we will tell you everything you need to know prior to the premiere of the new chapter of the season 9 from 'The Lord of the Skies', a shocking series that has a large number of fans.

When does chapter 10 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9' come out?

Episode 10 'The Lord of the Skies 9' will premiere TODAY, Monday, February 26, 2024. This American series, filmed entirely in Mexico, was created by the former Colombian drug trafficker and writer Andres Lopezand had its original debut in 2013. Since then, the series has established itself as one of the most prominent of its genre, which is why it has received wide recognition and appreciation from the public.

What time does 'The Lord of the Skies 9', chapter 10, premiere?

Chapter 10 of 'The Lord of the Skies, season 9' will air starting at 10:00 pm (Eastern Time) and 9:00 pm (Central Time) in the United States. However, the Latin American audience will also have the opportunity to enjoy the series, which is why, below, we will show you the premiere schedule in different countries:

Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua: 9.00 pm

9.00 pm Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Panama: 10.00 pm

10.00 pm Venezuela, Bolivia, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic: 11.00 pm

11.00 pm Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Brazil, Paraguay: 12.00 am

Where to see chapter 10 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9'?

'The Lord of the Skies 9' It is an original production of Telemundo; Its tenth episode can be seen, exclusively, through its television signal. Next, we show you the channels where you can enjoy the series on different services:

Telemundo – United States

DirecTV (406 – 407)

Dish Network (835 – 836 – 6168 – 6913 – 6936).

Telemundo – Mexico

Total Play (277)

Izzi (205 – 912)

Sky (415 and 1226)

Megacable (214 and 1214).

Telemundo – Peru

DirecTV (231)

Movistar TV (20 – 112 – 756)

Claro TV (60)

Star Globalcom (18).

Telemundo – Argentina

Antinina (99)

DirecTV (231)

Telecenter (308 – 1081)

Gigared (650)

Cablevision (331)

Express (609 – 842)

Claro TV (323)

Cablevisión Flow (331).

Telemundo – Chile

DirecTV (231)

Movistar TV (381)

Claro TV (145 – 645)

YouVes HD (318)

Entel TV HD (149)

Coastal Cable (19 – 305)

GTD/Telsur (142 – 868)

Zapping (47).

Telemundo – Colombia

DirecTV (231)

Claro TV (446 – 1446)

Movistar TV (381)

TiGO (150 – 160 – 367)

Digital Express Connection (12)

Colcable (24 – 30 – 72)

ETB (181).

Telemundo – Venezuela

DirecTV Simple TV (231)

Movistar TV (381)

Inter Satellite (318)

Inter (28)

Netuno (11)

Planet Cable (65)

Image Cable (44)

Beatable (18).

How to watch 'The Lord of the Skies 9' ONLINE?

In case you can't enjoy the latest episode of 'The Lord of the Skies 9' through the Telemundo signal, you have the option to do it through your Web page. In addition, the complete episodes of the series are available in the application Peacocka platform that is only available in the United States.

In this service, you will also find the complete previous seasons of the series so you can relive the most important moments in its history. This same situation is repeated on the page of ViXin which you will only find the eight previous installments.

What is season 9 of 'The Lord of the Skies' about?

The synopsis of 'The Lord of the Skies 9' emited by Telemundo mentions the following: “Aurelio, in an attempt to contain his criminal empire, agrees to a peace pact with the Mexican Government, but the tranquility is broken when his son is arrested. This event triggers the reappearance of his violent nature, leading him to attack the country to neutralize his enemies.

