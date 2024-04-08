Episode 39 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9' will have an explosive confrontation. In the new edition of the renowned series of Telemundo, Aurelius will go to talk with Belen and he will speak to her clearly and openly, after discovering her suspicious relationship with him. 'Cape'. Given this, the head of the Casillas family will ask her directly about her business with the Colombians, to which the presidential candidate will not react well; However, she could begin to devise a plan to prevent her life from being in danger.

Do you want to know what else will happen in this exciting chapter? Stay tuned for the following note, where we will provide you with all the information you need to know prior to its premiere so you don't miss absolutely anything about this shocking story.

When does chapter 39 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9' come out?

Chapter 39 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9' Its premiere is scheduled for TODAY, Monday, April 8, 2024. This American series, which was created by Andrés López, a former drug trafficker of Colombian nationality, was filmed entirely in Mexico.

The series is just a few days away from celebrating the second month since the launch of its ninth season, establishing itself as one of the most outstanding programs on Latin American television.

Chapter 39 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9' will air in the United States starting at 10:00 pm (Eastern Time) and at 9:00 pm (Central Time). Given the large number of followers that the series has in Latin America, here we present the premiere times in different countries in the region:

Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala and Nicaragua: 8.00 pm

8.00 pm Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Panama: 9.00 pm

9.00 pm Chile, Venezuela, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic: 10.00 pm

10.00 pm Argentina, Uruguay, Brazil and Paraguay: 11.00 pm

The 39th episode of 'The Lord of the Skies 9' will be transmitted exclusively by the signal Telemundo. Below, we provide you with an exhaustive list of the channels available to watch the series, as well as the platforms that include the medium in their lineup:

Telemundo – United States

Telemundo – Mexico

Telemundo – Peru

Telemundo – Argentina

Telemundo – Chile

Telemundo – Colombia

Telemundo – Venezuela

'The Lord of the Skies 9' premiered on Tuesday, February 13, 2024. Photo: Telemundo

In case you have problems watching the latest episode of 'The Lord of the Skies 9' through the channel Telemundoanother option you have is to enter the chain's official website to view online. On this site you can also access the previous episodes of the current season.

It is important to note that the eight previous seasons of the series are available on the streaming platform. Peacock. However, it should be noted that this service is only available in the United States and that the most recent episodes may have a one-day delay in availability.

What is season 9 of 'The Lord of the Skies' about?

In its synopsis, season 9 of 'The Lord of the heavens' mentions the following: “Aurelio, in an attempt to contain his criminal empire, agrees to a peace pact with the Mexican Government, but the tranquility is broken when his son is arrested. This event triggers the reappearance of his violent nature, leading him to attack the country to neutralize his enemies.

What is the cast of 'The Lord of the Skies 9'?