Is the end of Belén San Román in 'The Lord of the Skies 9' approaching? The successful novel by Telemundo released the preview of its chapter 35, which will show us the call of Belen to Aurelius, who will remain for a meeting. However, Diego was in that place, who confesses to the head of the Casillas that he saw her with 'El Cabo', which will set off alarms and generate an unexpected attack from the character of Rafael Amaya.

Likewise, to be 100% sure of his objective, Aurelio will call Manzano to investigate everything about the new partner of his greatest enemy, where he will discover his true bond with Amanda. If you want to know what else will happen in the new edition of season 9 of 'The Lord of the heavens'we invite you to stay in the following note, where we will provide you with all the details.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 35 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9'

When does the trailer for chapter 35 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9' come out?

The broadcast of episode 35 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9' It is scheduled for Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Created by former Colombian drug trafficker Andrés López, this original US series was filmed entirely in Mexico.

Likewise, the series is heading to celebrate the second month since the start of its new season, thus establishing itself as one of the most relevant programs on Latin American television.

What time does 'The Lord of the Skies 9', chapter 35, premiere?

'The Lord of the Skies 9', chapter 35, will be released in the United States at 10:00 pm (ET) and 9:00 pm (CT). However, given the wide following of the series in Latin America, below are the premiere times in various countries in the region:

Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala and Nicaragua: 9.00 pm

9.00 pm Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Panama: 10.00 pm

10.00 pm Venezuela, Bolivia, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic: 11.00 pm

11.00 pm Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Brazil and Paraguay:12.00 am

Where to see chapter 35 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9'?

The 35th episode of 'The Lord of the Skies 9' will be broadcast exclusively on the network Telemundo. Below, you will find a complete list of the different channels where you can watch the series, in addition to the different services that include the series in their catalog:

Telemundo – United States

DirecTV (406 – 407)

Dish Network (835 – 836 – 6168 – 6913 – 6936)

Telemundo – Mexico

Total Play (277)

Izzi (205 – 912)

Sky (415 and 1226)

Megacable (214 and 1214)

Telemundo – Peru

DirecTV (231)

Movistar TV (20 – 112 – 756)

Claro TV (60)

Star Globalcom (18)

Telemundo – Argentina

Antinina (99)

DirecTV (231)

Telecenter (308 – 1081)

Gigared (650)

Cablevision (331)

Express (609 – 842)

Claro TV (323)

Cablevisión Flow (331)

Telemundo – Chile

DirecTV (231)

Movistar TV (381)

Claro TV (145 – 645)

YouVes HD (318)

Entel TV HD (149)

Coastal Cable (19 – 305)

GTD/Telsur (142 – 868)

Zapping (47)

Telemundo – Colombia

DirecTV (231)

Claro TV (446 – 1446)

Movistar TV (381)

TiGO (150 – 160 – 367)

Digital Express Connection (12)

Colcable (24 – 30 – 72)

ETB (181)

Telemundo – Venezuela

DirecTV Simple TV (231)

Movistar TV (381)

Inter Satellite (318)

Inter (28)

Netuno (11)

Planet Cable (65)

Image Cable (44)

Beatable (18).

Diego will reveal to Aurelio that Belén San Román held various meetings with 'El Cabo'. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo

Where to watch 'The Lord of the Skies 9' ONLINE?

If you are having difficulty watching the latest episode of 'The Lord of the Skies 9' through the signal Telemundoyou can choose to visit the chain's official website and watch the chapter online. This site also gives you the opportunity to explore previous episodes of the current season.

It is important to add that the first eight seasons of the series are available on Peacock, another streaming content platform. However, it should be taken into account that this service is limited to users in the United States and that the newest episodes are one day late in availability.

What is season 9 of 'The Lord of the Skies' about?

The official synopsis of 'The Lord of the Skies 9' points out the following: “Aurelio, in an attempt to contain his criminal empire, agrees to a peace pact with the Mexican Government, but the tranquility is broken when his son is arrested. This event triggers the reappearance of his violent nature, leading him to attack the country to neutralize his enemies.

What is the cast of 'The Lord of the Skies 9'?

Rafael Amaya as Aurelio Casillas

Carmen Aub as Rutila Casillas

Iván Arana as Ismael Casillas

Africa Zavala as 'Mecha' de la Cruz

Isabella Castillo as Diana Ahumada

Robinson Díaz as, the 'Corporal'

Itatí Cantoral as Belén San Román

Arturo Peniche as Flavio San Román

Aleida Núñez as Nina, the 'Monarch'

Julio Bracho as Ricardo Almenar

Jason Romo as Diego Bustamante

Carla Carrillo as Amanda Almenar

Maricela González as Eunice Lara, the 'Felina'.

