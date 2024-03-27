Chapter 31 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9' would generate more than one problem for Diego. In the new edition of the successful novel by Telemundowe will see that Aurelius will tell 'Wick' that his son works for the 'Cape'. Given this, he expresses his concern about the alleged betrayal of which he would be a victim, for which he would be planning a counterattack to prevent his greatest enemy from knowing the details of the Casillas' interior.

But that wouldn't be all for Diegosince in the trailer he is seen being confronted by the 'Cape', who would probably have discovered where he really comes from, which would cause him to execute his revenge. To find out the details of the launch of the new episode, we invite you to stay in the following note in which we will tell you everything you need to know.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 31 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9'

When does chapter 31 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9' come out?

Episode 31 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9' will air this Wednesday, March 27, 2024. The series, created by Andrés López, was filmed entirely in Mexico. In addition, the show recently celebrated its first year since the launch of the last season and established itself as one of the main proposals on television.

What time does 'The Lord of the Skies 9', chapter 31, premiere?

'The Lord of the Skies 9', chapter 31, can be seen in the United States from 10:00 pm (Eastern Time) and 9:00 pm (Central Time). Below, we provide you with the premiere schedules in different countries in the region:

Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala and Nicaragua: 9.00 pm

9.00 pm Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Panama: 10.00 pm

10.00 pm Venezuela, Bolivia, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic: 11.00 pm

11.00 pm Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Brazil and Paraguay:12.00 am

Where to see chapter 31 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9'?

The new episode of 'The Lord of the Skies 9' will be issued exclusively by Telemundo. Below is a list of viewing options available on different services to ensure you don't miss any details:

Telemundo – United States

DirecTV (406 – 407)

Dish Network (835 – 836 – 6168 – 6913 – 6936).

Telemundo – Mexico

Total Play (277)

Izzi (205 – 912)

Sky (415 and 1226)

Megacable (214 and 1214).

Telemundo – Peru

DirecTV (231)

Movistar TV (20 – 112 – 756)

Claro TV (60)

Star Globalcom (18).

Telemundo – Argentina

Antinina (99)

DirecTV (231)

Telecenter (308 – 1081)

Gigared (650)

Cablevision (331)

Express (609 – 842)

Claro TV (323)

Cablevisión Flow (331).

Telemundo – Chile

DirecTV (231)

Movistar TV (381)

Claro TV (145 – 645)

YouVes HD (318)

Entel TV HD (149)

Coastal Cable (19 – 305)

GTD/Telsur (142 – 868)

Zapping (47).

Telemundo – Colombia

DirecTV (231)

Claro TV (446 – 1446)

Movistar TV (381)

TiGO (150 – 160 – 367)

Digital Express Connection (12)

Colcable (24 – 30 – 72)

ETB (181).

Telemundo – Venezuela

DirecTV Simple TV (231)

Movistar TV (381)

Inter Satellite (318)

Inter (28)

Netuno (11)

Planet Cable (65)

Image Cable (44)

Beatable (18).

'Felina' will calm Rutila, who believes that her father was the one who killed Berenice. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo

Where to watch 'The Lord of the Skies 9' ONLINE?

If you find it difficult to watch the latest episode of 'The Lord of the Skies 9' in Telemundoyou can choose to visit their official Web site to enjoy it online. Additionally, this site allows you to review previous episodes of the current season.

Also, the series is available in Peacock, a streaming service in which you can enjoy the first eight seasons. It should be noted that it is limited to users in the United States and that the availability of new episodes is delayed by one day.

What is season 9 of 'The Lord of the Skies' about?

“Aurelio, in an attempt to contain his criminal empire, agrees to a peace pact with the Mexican Government, but the tranquility is broken when his son is arrested. This event triggers the reappearance of his violent nature, which leads him to attack the country to neutralize his enemies,” indicates the synopsis of 'The Lord of the Skies 9' provided by Telemundo.

What is the cast of 'The Lord of the Skies 9'?

Rafael Amaya as Aurelio Casillas

Carmen Aub as Rutila Casillas

Iván Arana as Ismael Casillas

Africa Zavala as 'Mecha' de la Cruz

Isabella Castillo as Diana Ahumada

Robinson Díaz as, the 'Corporal'

Itatí Cantoral as Belén San Román

Arturo Peniche as Flavio San Román

Aleida Núñez as Nina, the 'Monarch'

Julio Bracho as Ricardo Almenar

Jason Romo as Diego Bustamante

Carla Carrillo as Amanda Almenar

Maricela González as Eunice Lara, the 'Felina'.

