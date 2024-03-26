In episode 30 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9', the biggest problem for the Casillas will become official. This chapter of the production of Telemundo will signify the seal of the agreement between Bethlehem San Roman and 'The Cape', who, from now on, refers to his partner as president. However, not everything would be happiness for Itatí Cantoral's character, since she will confront Amanda and end up slapping her after a tense exchange of words.

For his part, Aurelio will have a more than intense meeting with Said, who is willing to take him away from 'Mecha'; However, the head of the Casillas clan will not fall so easily into his game.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 30 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9'

When will chapter 30 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9' be broadcast?

Episode 30 'The Lord of the Skies 9' will air TODAY Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Andrés López is the creator of this series, which was filmed entirely in Mexican territory. In addition, the program recently celebrated its first anniversary since it introduced its new installment to the public, consolidating itself as one of the most outstanding offerings in the television field.

What time does 'The Lord of the Skies 9', chapter 30, premiere?

'The Lord of the Skies 9', chapter 30, will be available in the United States from 10:00 pm (Eastern Time) and 9:00 pm (Central Time). Below we present the launch times in different countries in the region:

Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala and Nicaragua: 9.00 pm

9.00 pm Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Panama: 10.00 pm

10.00 pm Venezuela, Bolivia, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic: 11.00 pm

11.00 pm Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Brazil and Paraguay:12.00 am

Where to see chapter 30 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9'?

The recent episode of 'The Lord of the Skies 9' will be broadcast exclusively through the channel Telemundo. Below we've provided a list of tuning options on various services to ensure you don't miss a moment:

Telemundo – United States

DirecTV (406 – 407)

Dish Network (835 – 836 – 6168 – 6913 – 6936).

Telemundo – Mexico

Total Play (277)

Izzi (205 – 912)

Sky (415 and 1226)

Megacable (214 and 1214).

Telemundo – Peru

DirecTV (231)

Movistar TV (20 – 112 – 756)

Claro TV (60)

Star Globalcom (18).

Telemundo – Argentina

Antinina (99)

DirecTV (231)

Telecenter (308 – 1081)

Gigared (650)

Cablevision (331)

Express (609 – 842)

Claro TV (323)

Cablevisión Flow (331).

Telemundo – Chile

DirecTV (231)

Movistar TV (381)

Claro TV (145 – 645)

YouVes HD (318)

Entel TV HD (149)

Coastal Cable (19 – 305)

GTD/Telsur (142 – 868)

Zapping (47).

Telemundo – Colombia

DirecTV (231)

Claro TV (446 – 1446)

Movistar TV (381)

TiGO (150 – 160 – 367)

Digital Express Connection (12)

Colcable (24 – 30 – 72)

ETB (181).

Telemundo – Venezuela

DirecTV Simple TV (231)

Movistar TV (381)

Inter Satellite (318)

Inter (28)

Netuno (11)

Planet Cable (65)

Image Cable (44)

Beatable (18).

Belén and Amanda will have a tense confrontation that could end badly. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo

Where to watch 'The Lord of the Skies 9' ONLINE?

If you find it difficult to watch the latest episode of 'The Lord of the Skies 9' through Telemundoan alternative is to access your official website to view it online. Additionally, on this site you can review previous episodes of the current season.

Likewise, the series is accessible in Peacock, a streaming platform where you can watch the first eight seasons. It is important to remember that this service is only available in the United States and that the transmission of the episodes has a delay of one day.

What is season 9 of 'The Lord of the Skies' about?

“Aurelio, in an attempt to contain his criminal empire, agrees to a peace pact with the Mexican Government, but the tranquility is broken when his son is arrested. This event triggers the reappearance of his violent nature, which leads him to attack the country to neutralize his enemies,” the official synopsis of 'The Lord of the Skies', season 9.

What is the cast of 'The Lord of the Skies 9'?

Rafael Amaya as Aurelio Casillas

Carmen Aub as Rutila Casillas

Iván Arana as Ismael Casillas

Africa Zavala as 'Mecha' de la Cruz

Isabella Castillo as Diana Ahumada

Robinson Díaz as, 'The Cape'

Itatí Cantoral as Belén San Román

Arturo Peniche as Flavio San Román

Aleida Núñez as Nina, the 'Monarch'

Julio Bracho as Ricardo Almenar

Jason Romo as Diego Bustamante

Carla Carrillo as Amanda Almenar

Maricela González as Eunice Lara, the 'Felina'.

